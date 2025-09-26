IPS officer Shivadhar Reddy appointed as Telangana Police chief

Hyderabad, Sep 26 (IANS) The Telangana government has appointed IPS officer Battula Shivadhar Reddy as the new Director General of Police (DGP).

Shivadhar Reddy, who is currently Director General of Police, Intelligence, received the appointment orders from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao issued an order transferring Shivadhar Reddy and posting him as DGP (Coordination). He has also been placed in full additional charge of DGP (Head of Police Force).

Shivadhar Reddy succeeds Dr Jithender, who is retiring from service on attaining the age of superannuation.

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1994 batch, Shivadhar Reddy, was a practising lawyer before clearing the Civil Services Examination, joining the IPS. Over three decades of service, he held several key assignments at both district and state levels.

Born in Hyderabad, Shivadhar Reddy completed his schooling and higher education in the city, graduating in LLB from Osmania University. After briefly practising as an advocate, he cleared the Civil Services Examination in 1994 and joined the IPS, and was allotted to the Andhra Pradesh cadre. Following the bifurcation of the state in 2014, his cadre was reassigned to Telangana.

Initially, he served as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Anakapalli, Narsipatnam, and Chintapalli sub-divisions of Visakhapatnam district. Later, he worked with the elite Greyhounds in Bellampalli, Adilabad District.

Shivadhar Reddy served as Superintendent of Police of Nalgonda, Srikakulam, Nellore, and Guntur districts. He also worked as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in 2004 and as DCP, South Zone, Hyderabad (2007–08). Additionally, he served as SP of the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB). He was deputed to the United Nations Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) as part of a peacekeeping mission.

He headed SIB as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and also held the posts of Additional Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Director, ACB after promotion as IG.

From 2012 to 2014, he was Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam.

In 2014, he became the first Chief of the Intelligence Department in Telangana in the rank of Inspector General. Later, he served in the Personnel Wing, Railways and Road Safety after promotion to the Additional DGP rank.

In December 2023, the Congress Government reinstated Shivadhar Reddy as Chief of Intelligence in the rank of Additional DGP. Following his promotion in August 2024, he continued as the Chief of Intelligence with the rank of Director General of Police.

Widely regarded as a no-nonsense, fair, and professional officer, known for his impartiality and commitment, Shivadhar Reddy played a vital role in curbing Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) and dismantling terror modules across states.

He is a recipient of the Police Medal for Gallantry (2002), Antrik Suraksha Seva Medal (2003), United Nations Peace Medal (2003), Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service (2011), President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (2020), Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak (2023), Commendation Letter, Director of Intelligence Bureau (2015) and Asadharan Aasuchana Kushalta Padak (2018) for exceptional intelligence operations.

--IANS

ms/uk