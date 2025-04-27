IOS Sagar arrives in Port Louis after completing first phase of EEZ surveillance

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship IOS SAGAR with 44 naval personnel from nine friendly foreign nations has successfully completed the first phase of a joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance with National Coast Guard (NCG) Mauritius as part of its deployment in the Southwestern Indian Ocean.

The ship and her crew were received with warmth and enthusiasm, reflecting the close and time-tested bonds between India and Mauritius. The welcome reception was graced by Sooroojebally R, PMSM, the Commissioner of Police, and several high-ranking dignitaries of the Prime Minister's Office, Mauritius Police Force, Indian High Commission, and NCG Mauritius.

On completion of the welcome ceremony, the dignitaries were given a tour of the ship, which was followed by interaction with personnel embarked from friendly foreign nations.

During the port call, the Commanding Officer, IOS SAGAR, will call on the Commandant, National Coast Guard, the Commissioner of Police and the High Commissioner of India. Various activities are planned during the two-day port call, including the visit by the IOS SAGAR crew to the Maritime Air Squadron, Special Mobile Force Squadron and the Police Helicopter Squadron. The Commissioner of Police will also interact with the multinational crew of IOS SAGAR at Police Headquarters. The ship will be open to visitors on 27 April. Activities like trekking, Joint Yoga sessions and friendly sports fixtures have also been planned during the ship's stay at Port Louis.

The visit marks a significant milestone in India's commitment to regional maritime cooperation and capacity-building with friendly foreign countries.

Indian Naval Ship Sunayna (IOS SAGAR), which sailed from Karwar on April 5, has 44 naval personnel from nine friendly foreign nations of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), including two officers and six sailors from the Republic of Mauritius. This initiative underlines the Indian Navy's continued efforts to enhance interoperability, mutual learning, and regional maritime security in a spirit of collective growth and cooperation.

On departure, the ship will undertake phase two of Joint EEZ surveillance with the NCG Mauritius and, upon completion, proceed to Port Victoria, Seychelles.

INS Sunayna, a state-of-the-art Saryu-class NOPV, is designed for anti-piracy operations, maritime surveillance, and HADR. The ship is equipped with medium- and close-range gunnery weapons and modern electronic warfare suites, including missile defence measures. She can also carry a helicopter, which enhances her operational and surveillance capability. (ANI)