Invoke NSA against those who burnt PM Modi's effigy in Coimbatore: BJP

Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday condemned the burning of an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Coimbatore and demanded that the state government invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against those involved.

In a sharp statement, BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad accused the DMK of "deliberately instigating" anti-government groups to stage black flag demonstrations and burn the Prime Minister's effigy during his visit.

He said organisations such as the Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and other fringe outfits were "covertly encouraged" by the DMK regime to disrupt the dignity of the occasion.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the South India Natural Farming Conference at the CODISSIA campus in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

During the event, he released Rs 18,000 crore to nine crore farmers nationwide as the 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, which grants Rs 6,000 annually to eligible farmers.

Prime Minister Modi also interacted with farmers.

Prasad said that while the Prime Minister's visit aimed to promote natural agriculture, recognise farmers, and generate global awareness on sustainable farming, "DMK-aligned groups resorted to cheap theatrics like waving black flags and burning effigies".

He said such acts brought "shame and embarrassment" to Tamil Nadu, especially when the State was hosting a large national conference honouring farmers.

According to Prasad, these protests were not isolated incidents but part of a "consistent pattern" wherein DMK-backed organisations stage demonstrations every time the Prime Minister visits Tamil Nadu.

He said these actions were designed solely for "electoral mileage" and to create a hostile political environment.

Demanding strict action, he urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately arrest all those involved in the effigy-burning incident under the National Security Act.

He asserted that the BJP would firmly oppose any attempt to malign Prime Minister Modi, whom he described as a leader "deeply cherished by Tamil Nadu's people".

Prasad added that no amount of "propaganda or slander" by the DMK, Congress, or INDIA bloc could weaken the connection between Prime Minister Modi and the people of Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

aal/svn