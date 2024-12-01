Investigation underway DCP Sain on connection between AAP MLA Naresh Balyan gangster Kapil Sangwan

New Delhi: Following the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjay Kumar Sain said on Sunday that an investigation is underway to establish the connection between the AAP leader and gangster Kapil Sangwan.

This development comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released an audio clip purportedly featuring the AAP legislator from Uttam Nagar instructing gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu.

"In this case, there is an audio recording of a conversation between Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and AAP MLA Naresh Balyan available in the public domain. The ongoing action by Delhi Police against gangsters operating from abroad also aims to identify their local associates. The primary objective of organised crime conducted from abroad is financial gain," the DCP said.

"The investigation is currently focused on confirming Nandu's voice and examining Naresh Balyan's relationship with him. Apart from the extortion money linked to this recording, the probe will determine if there are other connections and how they relate to the criminal activities in question," he added.

Earlier, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal defended Balyan, claiming he was a victim of gangsters demanding ransom from him.

"Yesterday, one of our MLAs was arrested. That MLA was also a victim of gangsters. He had lodged a written complaint with Delhi Police, stating that he had received calls from Kapil Sangwan. He had complained to Dhaliwal Sahib, mentioning that on 23 May 2023, he and his family were threatened by the Nandu Gang," AAP National Convenor Kejriwal said.

AAP legislator Naresh Balyan was arrested in Delhi on Saturday in connection with an extortion case.

"Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested Sh. Naresh Balyan, MLA of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, in connection with an extortion case. The arrest followed the examination of an audio clip featuring a conversation between the MLA and notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu," Delhi Police posted on X on Saturday.

On Saturday, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Naresh Balyan was involved in extortion with the assistance of a gangster, claiming that "gangsters are the biggest supporters of AAP."

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, the BJP leader said, "AAP has become a party of goons. Gangsters are the biggest supporters of AAP. They openly extort money by threatening the common man under the instructions of AAP MLAs. With the consent of Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLAs are running extortion rackets by intimidating innocent citizens. In an audio clip of AAP's 'extortionist' MLA Naresh Balyan, he is heard talking to a gangster about extorting money from a builder. Is it the job of an MLA, who has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution, to threaten citizens and run an extortion racket with Kejriwal's approval?" Bhatia asked.

In a post on X, the BJP shared an audio clip of the purported conversation between Naresh Balyan and the gangster.

"These are AAP's so-called 'Kattar Imandaar' leaders. In the audio, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan is heard conversing with a gangster, who questions why the MLA lodged a complaint against him. Balyan claims he was being blackmailed by the gangster and his associates. The gangster responds by threatening to release recordings of Balyan, prompting the MLA to backtrack and comply," the BJP stated.

"In another conversation, a close aide of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan is heard discussing a land deal with a gangster and blackmailing several businesspersons. Behind their facade of honesty, these AAP leaders are engaging in blatant thuggery," it added. (ANI)