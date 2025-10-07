Intolerance in our country has reached its highest level: KTR

Hyderabad, Oct 7 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has said that the intolerance in the country has reached its highest level.

The former minister on Tuesday condemned the attempted attack on Chief Justice B. R. Gavai. “The intolerance in our country has reached its highest levels; an outrageous sign of which was witnessed yesterday in Supreme Court when the CJI Gavai was attacked Strongly and unequivocally condemn the attempted attack on Chief Justice B.R. Gavai,” Rama Rao posted on X.

“This shameful assault on judicial dignity is not just an attack on an individual but on the institution itself No disagreement, even on sensitive issues like faith, justifies violence. Such behavior threatens the foundation of democracy itself,” added the BRS leader.

BRS leader and former IPS official R.S. Praveen Kumar strongly condemned the attack.

“Attack on hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gawai in an open court by an alleged ‘Sanatani’ advocate is utterly condemnable. If this can happen to the Chief Justice in broad daylight, imagine what kind of havoc such woke minds are playing with ordinary citizens in the country,” he wrote on X.

“This is a symptom of a deeper malaise in which vulnerable citizens are being constantly brainwashed by retrogressive and fundamentalist forces in various forms in this country. This is a high time that all internal security agencies like IB, NIA, CBI, and state intelligence agencies keep a tight check on such radicalisation in any religion. If unchecked, this virus polarises society and causes irreparable damage to all democratic institutions and throws India into dark ages again. A diverse nation like India can’t just afford this,” said Praveen Kumar.

Another BRS leader and former Minister, Harish Rao, condemned the attack on the Chief Minister and demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice immediately.

Telangana Jagruthi leader K. Kavitha also strongly condemned the attack on the Chief Justice of India. “An assault on the head of our judiciary is an attack on the very foundation of our democracy. Such actions have no place in a democracy,” she said.

--IANS

ms/dpb