Int'l tiger smuggler convicted after 9-yr chase; Interpol applauds MP’s State Tiger Force

Bhopal, July 3 (IANS) The State Tiger Force of the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has played a pivotal role in bringing international tiger smuggler Tashi Sherpa to justice, culminating in a five-year prison sentence.

The conviction, handed down by the trial court in Narmadapuram (earlier Hoshangabad) on May 9, stands as a landmark milestone in India’s ongoing battle against transnational wildlife trafficking.

Sherpa, a key figure in an organised network spanning India, Nepal, Bhutan and China, was apprehended after a prolonged pursuit and a detailed investigation marked by the use of scientific and cyber forensic methods.

Interpol, headquartered in Lyon, France, sent a letter of appreciation to the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department, commending the exemplary action of its State Tiger Force.

The global law enforcement agency also acknowledged its assistance in tracking and convicting Sherpa, whose smuggling network extended into Nepal, Bhutan and China.

Sherpa’s name had earlier appeared in red corner notices issued by Interpol, alongside other fugitives linked to international wildlife crime syndicates.

Both Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav congratulated the Forest Department and praised the vigilance of the State Tiger Force.

In a post on social media, the Chief Minister called the conviction a breakthrough and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to intensifying efforts in forest and wildlife conservation.

Officers who played key roles in the Sherpa case will be rewarded for their outstanding service.

This case is considered the first-of-its-kind in the country, wherein 28 individuals -- ranging from tiger poachers to couriers and intermediaries -- were arrested and convicted in connection with a single smuggling syndicate.

One major accused, kingpin JE Tamang alias Pasang Limi, remains absconding, though Interpol has issued a red corner notice for his arrest.

Sherpa, a resident of Tibet, was apprehended on January 25, 2024 from Siliguri, West Bengal, near the India-Nepal border after evading capture for nearly a decade.

Acting on intelligence input and conducting a sustained manhunt, the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department finally succeeded in nabbing him.

His arrest came after a rigorous nine-year effort by the special task force established by the state government to combat poaching and wildlife smuggling.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had rejected Sherpa's bail application, directing the trial court to expedite proceedings due to the gravity of the offence.

The prosecution’s case was significantly bolstered by scientific and cyber evidence, including results from brain-mapping and polygraph tests, and extensive digital data linking Sherpa to organised tiger trafficking operations.

The State Tiger Force, formed under the guidelines of the Central government, has been instrumental in unearthing several major interstate and international smuggling networks.

This marks the fourth occasion on which the unit’s work has been formally recognised by Interpol.

--IANS

sktr/pgh