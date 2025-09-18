Interstate taxi row sparks chaos as tourists stranded at Assam-Meghalaya border

Guwahati, Sep 18 (IANS) A standoff between taxi operators from Assam and Meghalaya escalated sharply on Thursday, disrupting cross-border travel and leaving hundreds of passengers, including tourists, stranded at Jorabat, the key entry point between the two northeastern states.

The row erupted earlier this week after the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) began blocking Assam-registered vehicles from entering Shillong and other destinations.

The association said that the unchecked inflow of Assam-based cabs was cutting into the earnings of local drivers and demanded the state government implement a Reciprocal Transport Agreement along with a new tourism transport policy.

In retaliation, Assam's transport unions launched a counter-agitation, barring Meghalaya-registered taxis from picking up passengers at Guwahati Railway Station and Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

On Thursday, the protest spread to Jorabat, creating a logjam at the interstate border and severely impacting commuter movement.

The confrontation took a political turn when the vehicle of former Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma was halted by protesters.

He was eventually escorted through the blockade by the Assam Police personnel.

Warning that the unrest could cripple the tourism sector, former Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh appealed to the AKMTTA to hold direct negotiations with their Assam counterparts.

"Tourism is the backbone of Meghalaya's economy, and prolonged blockades will damage livelihoods on both sides," he said.

The Meghalaya Tourism Development Forum and the state government also expressed concern, cautioning that the standoff threatens to derail the upcoming tourist season.

Assam's taxi unions, meanwhile, have toughened their stance, warning of a complete boycott of Meghalaya-registered vehicles if restrictions persist.

"We will intensify our protest unless there is parity in operating rights," one union leader said.

The spiralling dispute has thrown travel plans into chaos, with several tourist groups forced to cancel their trips.

With tensions simmering and no breakthrough in sight, stakeholders fear the impasse could harden into a prolonged crisis unless both state governments intervene swiftly to broker a settlement.

--IANS

tdr/khz