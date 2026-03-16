INTERPOL liaison officers' meet focuses on strengthening global crime cooperation

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Monday highlighted the importance of INTERPOL liaison officers in strengthening international cooperation against transnational crime while addressing the 12th INTERPOL Liaison Officers Conference organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi.

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The conference was inaugurated at the CBI Headquarters and brought together law enforcement officials from across the country.

Mohan said INTERPOL liaison officers serve as a crucial link between the CBI and law enforcement agencies across states and Union Territories, helping address practical challenges encountered in pursuing international cooperation through both formal and informal channels.

He emphasised that effective international cooperation has become an operational necessity rather than an option, particularly in cases involving cyber fraud, narcotics trafficking, terrorism, financial crimes and human trafficking, which require close coordination with foreign counterparts.

The Union Home Secretary also praised the CBI for establishing working arrangements and memoranda of understanding with law enforcement agencies in other countries.

He noted that India’s recent election as a member of the INTERPOL Asian Committee for the 2025–2029 term, decided at the 25th Asian Regional Conference held in Singapore, would strengthen the country’s role in shaping regional policing strategies and reinforce its commitment to tackling cross-border crime in the Asia-Pacific region.

The conference brought together more than 150 senior law enforcement officers, including INTERPOL liaison officers from states and Union Territories.

Representatives from central agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), and Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) also participated.

Officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs were also present.

The theme of the conference -- Collaboration and Capacity Building for Effective Law Enforcement -- focused on enhancing coordination to tackle transnational crimes.

Mohan also spoke about India’s framework for international legal cooperation, which includes bilateral treaties, multilateral conventions and reciprocal arrangements.

He said the Ministry of Home Affairs acts as the central authority for mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and coordinates requests supporting investigations conducted by domestic agencies.

CBI Director Praveen Sood, in his opening remarks, stressed the importance of coordinated efforts to secure the return of fugitives from abroad.

He said that 47 fugitives were repatriated to India in 2025, the highest number in the past 15 years, achieved through sustained efforts by the CBI, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs and other concerned agencies.

Sood also urged law enforcement units to keep extradition dossiers ready with all necessary documents as soon as a Red Notice is issued, enabling swift action when a fugitive is located or arrested abroad.

The conference featured specialised sessions and operational discussions on informal international police cooperation through INTERPOL, legal aspects of drafting Red Notices, challenges in preparing International Letters of Request (ILOR), evidentiary standards for extradition, case studies and best practices.

Participants also explored ways to strengthen the use of global policing tools to counter transnational threats.

Officials said the event provided an important platform to enhance coordination, streamline requests for assistance from foreign agencies and improve the effectiveness of international mechanisms to combat organised and cross-border crime.

--IANS

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