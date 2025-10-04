Internet suspended, schools closed after violence at gurudwara in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

Jaipur, Oct 4 (IANS) The internet services remained suspended in Goluwala town in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh following the violent clashes at Gurudwara Mehtabgarh, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday.

Heavy police personnel were deployed at the site as the administration has taken strict measures to maintain the law and order in the district.

Only five individuals -- including a Pathi, a village or Gram Panchayat (village council), has been currently allowed inside.

The internet has been suspended across the region since Friday, and schools remained closed for the second consecutive day on Saturday as a precautionary measure.

The violence stems from a long-standing dispute over the formation of a new management committee at the gurudwara.

Tensions escalated when more than 50 people stormed the premises around 3:15 a.m. on October 3, resulting in violent clashes.

Eight people, including children, were injured in the attack.

Police have so far arrested 19 individuals, with cases registered against 17 named persons and several unidentified under charges, including assault, robbery, and obstruction of government work.

To prevent further unrest, personnel from 15 police stations along with the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary have been deployed.

The injured are reported to be in stable condition, and police officials have been coordinating with medical teams.

On Friday night, the administration evacuated the gurudwara and placed it under official control.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Pilibanga, Hari Singh, has appointed the Goluwala police station officer as the official receiver of Gurudwara Mehtabgarh.

Until further notice, no party will have control over the religious site, and all religious activities will be conducted under police supervision.

Hanumangarh Assistant Superintendent of Police, Janesh Tanwar, said, "The matter is sensitive but fully under control."

He added that legal proceedings related to the gurudwara's management would be carried out in accordance with established rules.

He urged the people to stay calm, avoid rumours, and support efforts to restore peace in the area.

