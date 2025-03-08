International Women's Day: Two women scientists take over PM Modi's 'X' handle to share their stories

New Delhi: Two women scientists on Saturday took over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media account to share their work and experiences with their countrymen on International Women's Day.

Earlier on February 23, as a special gesture, PM Modi said that on Women's Day (March 8) he would hand over his social media accounts, including X and Instagram, to a select group of inspiring women for a day during which they could share their work and experiences with their countrymen.

Two scientists, Elina, who hails from Odisha and Shilpi from Madhya Pradesh shared their work on Prime Minister Modi's X official handle.

"Space technology, nuclear technology and women empowerment...We are Elina Mishra, a nuclear scientist and Shilpi Soni, a space scientist and we are thrilled to be helming the PM's social media properties on #WomensDay. Our message- India is the most vibrant place for science and thus, we call upon more women to pursue it," they said.

"Both of us, Elina and Shilpi are seeing the wide range of opportunities opening up in our respective sectors. It was unimaginable that a sector like nuclear technology would offer so many opportunities for women in India. Similarly, the increasing participation of women and the private sector in the world of space makes India the most happening place to innovate and grow! Indian women surely have the talent and India surely has the right platform!" they added.

Elina Mishra highlighted that her interest and inquisitiveness for science developed due to his father, who she considers as her inspiration.

"My interest and inquisitiveness for science developed due to my father, who is my inspiration and whom I have seen relentlessly working towards his research. My dream of working in the scientific domain was fulfilled when I was selected in Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai. I was fortunate enough to be associated with a group working in the field of electromagnetism, accelerator physics and technology. I was associated with the development of magnetic and RF (Radio Frequency) characterisation of Drift Tube Linac cavities for Low Energy High Intensity Proton Accelerator (LEHIPA). It was indeed a very proud and satisfying moment when a 20 MeV proton beam was successfully accelerated," she remarked on Narendra Modi's X handle.

Elina also asserted that under Indian Institutes Fermilab Collaboration (IIFC), they have indigenously designed and developed several focusing quadrupole magnets and beam steering dipole corrector magnets for 800 MeV Proton Improvement Plan (PIP-II) project of Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, Chicago.

Further, Shilpi Soni from Madhya Pradesh emphasized that after a "stint at DRDO", it was a dream come true to work with ISRO, where she said that she has contributed towards design, development and induction of state-of-the-art RF and Microwave subsystem technologies for more than 35 communication and navigation mission of ISRO over the last 24 fruitful years.

"What I like about ISRO is that there is no glass ceiling and offers immense opportunities for all, to address complex challenges with innovative solutions thereby making a long-lasting impact. It's totally onto us, how we convert these chances into opportunities, expand our wings and fly high," she said.

"Some of our collective successes make me proud. Pleased to share that ISRO has successfully indigenized highly complex and guarded Space Travelling wave tube technology that is available globally with only a handful of nations. It is a leap forward for India towards achieving Aatmanirbharta in space technology," Shilip said through Narendra Modi's handle.

She mentioned further that she is currently serving as Associate Project Director for GSAT-22/23 communication payload to cater communication needs for India's citizens.

"Earlier, I was fortunate to have been a part of the ISRO delegation to French Guyana, Kourou for the launch of GSAT. It gave me so much satisfaction to see the spacecraft being launched to space, in which I contributed along with a brilliant team," Shilpi said. (ANI)