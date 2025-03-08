International Women's Day: All women crew operates Vande Bharat Express for first time

Mumbai: To mark International Women's Day uniquely, the Central Railways is operating a Vande Bharat Express with an all-women crew for the first time.

The Vande Bharat Express (22223) sourcing from CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) CSMT to the destination of Shirdi has an all-women crew today, including the loco pilot, assistant loco pilot, train manager, TCs and train Hostesses.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Central Railways said that they have taken same initiative in a goods trains also and will try to continue this initiative in other Vande Bharat trains too.

Swapnil Nila, the CPRO of Central Railways, said, "Indian Railways has always tried to make things easier for women. In this same initiative, on the occasion of International Women's Day, the CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat is running with an all-women crew of Indian Railways, including the loco pilot, assistant loco pilot, train manager, TCs and train Hostesses. We would also try to take the same initiatives on other Vande Bharat trains too. On this occasion, the Central Railways' goods train also has all its crew members women.

Taking to social media post on X, the Central Railways called it a "proud and historic moment" which is celebrating the strength, dedication, and leadership of women in Indian Railways.

"HISTORIC MOMENT! For the first time ever, a Vande Bharat Express is being fully operated by an all-women crew, departing from CSMT on this #InternationalWomensDay! Train No. 22223 CSMT - Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express left CSMT today with an all-women crew: Loco Pilot & Assistant Loco Pilot, Train Manager & Ticket Examiners, On-Board Catering Staff. A proud moment celebrating the strength, dedication, and leadership of women in Indian Railways!" the social media post reads.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to 'Nari Shakti,' recognizing the strength and contributions of women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In a post on X, PM Modi announced that his social media platforms would be taken over by women from diverse fields, showcasing their achievements on the occasion.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our Government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!" the Prime Minister said. (ANI)