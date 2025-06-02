International drug syndicate busted in Delhi's Dwarka; three arrested

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police have busted an international drug trafficking syndicate operating in the national capital and arrested three persons, including the key supplier, in a series of raids in Delhi and Punjab.

The operation was led by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Dwarka District Police under the supervision of DCP Ankit Singh, IPS.

The crackdown is part of a larger campaign aimed at making Delhi a drug-free zone.

The investigation began when Head Constable Kuldeep received a tip-off about a drug consignment being transported in trolley bags via train from Bihar, procured from Nepal, and was to be supplied in Dwarka.

Acting swiftly, the police laid a trap near Dwarka Metro Station on May 23 and arrested 50-year-old Rajesh, a resident of Jai Vihar, Najafgarh. He was found in possession of 6.06 kg of ganja (cannabis).

Following his arrest, a case was registered under the NDPS Act at Dwarka North Police Station, and SI Naveen was assigned to lead the probe. During a personal search, two keys were recovered from the accused, leading investigators to a flat rented by Rajesh in the JG Block of Vikaspuri, West Delhi.

Upon raiding the flat, police recovered 168.89 kg of ganja. Rajesh confessed that the apartment was being used as a godown to store the contraband, and he had rented it in a posh locality to avoid raising suspicion.

During questioning, Rajesh revealed that the ganja was being procured from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, sourced from Bihar, and transported via train in trolley bags.

He admitted to having received a total of 300 kg of ganja, out of which large quantities had already been distributed across Delhi and NCR.

Based on Rajesh’s statement, the key supplier, Krishnanand Choudhary, a resident of Hoshiarpur, Punjab, was arrested on May 26. During questioning, Krishnanand admitted to his role in coordinating the drug shipments from Bihar to Delhi via Punjab.

In the subsequent phase of the investigation, police also arrested a local distributor, Krishan, from Indira Market, Najafgarh. A search of his house led to the recovery of 2.033 kg of ganja.

All three accused are currently in custody. The police are continuing their investigation to trace the broader network and other possible connections, including railway routes and financial transactions linked to the syndicate.

