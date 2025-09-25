Internal findings suggest Monojit Mishra's role in Kolkata Law College admissions

Kolkata: There have been multiple admissions beyond the approved vacant seats at South Kolkata Calcutta Law College (New Campus) in Kasba, where a student was raped in June, according to the initial findings of the probe committee of Calcutta University, under whose jurisdiction the college falls.

As per the preliminary findings, sources said that certain clues have surfaced that hint towards the involvement of Monojit Mishra, the prime accused in the rape case, in such admissions.

The members of the probe committee of Calcutta University have already collected the detailed documents of all the first-year admissions that took place in the college during the last 12 years, and currently the members of the probe committee are examining the documents related to each admission to segregate those whose admissions took place in unauthorised manner and beyond the approved vacant seats admissions in the first year.

“The members of the probe committee have identified some admissions whose admission forms did not have the signatures of the admission observers. Without the signatures on the admission observations, the admission of any candidate is not technically valid. But still these candidates were admitted and they are in the lists of regular students of the college now,” said a CU insider aware of the developments relating to the inquiry by the university probe committee.

The members of the probe committee also talked to a number of Kasba Law College staff members about the admission process over the years, and during that questioning, the name of Monojit Mishra surfaced.

“Many admission-related staff claimed that in almost every year, Mishra had proposed names of several candidates for admissions beyond vacant seats, and in most cases, the candidates managed to get admissions. Now the probe committee members are probing the possible financial angle behind such admissions,” the CU insider said.

Mishra, a former student of the college, was so influentially connected that he even managed to get a contractual employment at the college, where the management cleared his appointment, ignoring his past criminal antecedents.

--IANS