Intermediate examinations begin across Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 25 (IANS) Nearly 10 lakh students are appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations that commenced across Telangana on Wednesday.

Intermediate first-year (Class 11) exams began at 9 a.m. at 1,495 examination centres across all 33 districts.

A total of 4,89,126 first-year students registered for the second language Paper-I exam

According to Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, 5,07,949 second-year intermediate students who registered for exams will be appearing for the second language Paper-II on Thursday.

The Board has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examinations. Authorities have taken necessary measures to ensure peaceful and smooth conduct of the exams.

Examination centres across the State were abuzz with activity as students were seen reaching their respective centres at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time. Like last year, a grace time of five minutes has been extended to students to enter the centres.

The Board of Intermediate Examination has deployed 28,500 invigilators, 1,495 each chief superintendents and departmental officers, 75 flying and 200 sitting squads.

Police made adequate security arrangements at the centres to ensure peaceful conduct of the exams.

Under section 163 of BNSS, the police imposed orders prohibiting any assembly of five or more persons around 200 meters radius at all the examination centres.

Police also ordered that photocopy and Internet centres shall be closed within the radius of 100 meters from the examination centres.

The police said that any person violating the orders shall be liable for prosecution under any relevant section of law.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is operating additional bus services to enable students reach the examination centres on time.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced that students appearing for examinations will be allowed to alight at any point along RTC bus routes on showing their hall tickets. He directed officials to ensure that students face no inconvenience while commuting to examination centres.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy conveyed best wishes to all students appearing for the Intermediate examinations.

He expressed confidence that the hard work, perseverance, and dedication they have demonstrated throughout the year would lead them to success. He advised students to approach their examinations with a calm mind and a positive outlook, without giving in to fear or pressure.

The examinations will conclude on March 18.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Intermediate Public Examinations continued for third day on Wednesday.

A total of 10,57,312 students from both first and second year Intermediate are appearing for the examinations this year. In all, 1,537 examination centres had been set up across the State. The authorities are monitoring all examination halls through CCTV cameras.

