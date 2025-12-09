Intense cold wave continues in Kashmir; no forecast for snowfall

Srinagar, Dec 9 (IANS) Intense cold wave continued in Kashmir on Tuesday, and the Meteorological (MeT) Department had no forecast for snowfall either in the plains or upper reaches.

A large number of locals, especially children and elderly people, have been suffering from flu and other chest-related ailments, which continue to be on the rise due to extreme cold and dryness around.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) has deteriorated during the last fortnight due to an increase in the suspended particulate matter (SPM), according to a leading local Pulmonologist, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah.

Dr Shah said the number of patients reporting chest-related problems at various hospitals had more than doubled during the last 15 days.

As night temperatures continued to remain below the freezing point across the Valley, an advisory issued by the MeT Department had no good news, at least for the next 10 days.

The advisory said: shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue at many places in the Kashmir division and at isolated places in the Jammu division.

"On 9th December, partly to generally cloudy weather, on 10-12th December, partly cloudy. On 13-15th December, partly to generally cloudy with the possibility of very light snow at isolated higher reaches of North & Central Kashmir towards late night/early morning hours. On 16-18th December, partly cloudy. On 19-21st December, partly to generally cloudy with the possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches,” the advisory said.

The cloudy sky in the morning could not provide any relief to early risers as people covering their faces with woollen mufflers hurried to buy milk and bread for the morning tea in Srinagar city.

The 40-day period of harsh winter cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ begins each year on December 21 and ends on January 30.

During this period, most water bodies in the Valley freeze either partially or completely as the gap between the minimum and maximum temperatures narrows.

The night temperature during Chillai Kalan usually drops to minus 7 degrees Celsius, while the day temperature rarely rises above 7 degrees Celsius during this period.

