INSV Tarini heads to Cape Town after stop in Port Stanley

New Delhi: Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini departed from Port Stanley and was heading to Cape Town. The Navika Sagar Parikrama circumnavigation is being attempted by a crew of two women officers from the Indian Navy.

During their stay at Port Stanley, the crew undertook repairs and maintenance of the vessel to address the defects that occurred during their most treacherous leg while passing through the Drake's passage, the Indian Navy spokesperson said. Indian diaspora, local enthusiasts and tourists also INSV visited Tarini.

In a post on X, Indian Navy Spokesperson stated, "#INSVTarini left Stanley on #04Mar 25 at about 0910h local time (+3) for its onward journey to Cape Town. This historic #NavikaSagarParikrama circumnavigation is being attempted by a crew of two women officers from #IndianNavy, Lt Cdr Dilna K & Lt Cdr Roopa A, symbolising India's growing prowess of maritime exploration. At Stanley, the crew undertook repairs & maintenance of the vessel to address the defects that occurred during their most treacherous leg while passing through the Drake's passage. Tarini also had a footfall of visitors that included the Indian diaspora, local enthusiasts and tourists who visited the vessel & were impressed by the crew's achievements."

The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini had entered Port Stanley at about 05:15 hours Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 18, completing the third and most challenging phase of Navika Sagar Parikrama II, a pioneering expedition showcasing the resilience, courage, and skill of the Indian Navy's women officers, according to Ministry of Defence's earlier press release.

"The Navika Sagar Parikrama initiative underscores the Indian Navy's commitment to gender empowerment and maritime excellence. The expedition, crewed by two women officers, aims to promote ocean sailing, self-reliance, and India's rich maritime heritage. Their experiences serve as an inspiration for young aspirants, encouraging greater participation of women in maritime and defence sectors," the Ministry of Defence had said in a press release.

This marked a significant milestone in the vessel's journey of circumnavigating the globe, according to the statement. During this phase, the vessel experienced three cyclones while passing through Point Nemo, known as the Oceanic Pole of Inaccessibility, according to the Ministry of Defence. They also passed through the treacherous waters of Drake Passage before crossing Cape Horn.

In an earlier press release, Ministry of Defence stated, "Following its stop in Port Stanley, INSV Tarini will continue its expedition, sailing through to Cape Town before returning to India. The expedition reinforces the spirit of adventure, resilience, and India's commitment to enhancing global maritime cooperation." (ANI)