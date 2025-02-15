INSV Tarini Crosses Cape Horn in Historic Navika Sagar Parikrama II Expedition

New Delhi: In a historical feat, Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A, aboard INSV Tarini, crossed Cape Horn, located at the southern tip of South America, on Saturday while sailing on the third leg of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition, said an Indian Navy statement.

The passage takes the two sailors through the Drake Passage, which is named after the English explorer Sir Francis Drake, who confirmed the existence of an open sea route south of South America. It is a treacherous waterway known for its extreme winds, towering waves and unpredictable weather, the statement added.

"Making their successful passage a significant achievement," it further reads.

The officers have now earned themselves the esteemed title of being the "Cape Horners," a designation traditionally given to the elite group of seafarers who have successfully navigated Cape Horn under sail.

Cape Horn is situated just over 800 kilometres (432 nautical miles) from Antarctica, making it one of the closest land points to the icy continent. The journey through this region not only requires exceptional navigational expertise but also resilience to the harsh conditions characteristic of the Southern Ocean.

Navika Sagar Parikrama II represents a continuation of India's efforts to support scientific exploration and collaboration. As the officers continue their journey, they will progress toward their next destination, further advancing the objectives of the mission.

Last year, Chief of the Naval Staff of India, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, flagged off INSV Tarini for Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition at Ocean Sailing Node, INS Mandovi, Goa, on Wednesday.

The first-ever global circumnavigation onboard is to be completed by two women Naval Officers, Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa, marking a significant event.

The historic voyage expedition will be covering four continents, through three Oceans and three challenging Capes in 240 days and travelling 23,400 nautical miles, scripting major milestone in maritime history and showcasing 'Aatmanirbhar bharat' initiative. (ANI)