INSV Tarini Crew Wishes on International Women's Day: A Tribute to Strength and Resilience

New Delhi: Lt Cdr Dilna and Lt Cdr Roopa sailing INSV Tarini, which is sailing around the earth as part of the Sagar Parikrama, extended their greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In a video release, Indian Navy Lt. Cdr. Dilna said, "To all the strong women in my life and around the world, wishing you all a very happy International Women's Day. Today we celebrate our strength resellience. Each one of you has inspired me and motivated me and made a difference in my life. Let us remember that our voice matters, our story matters, and our presence matters. Never let anyone bring you down. Stand together, independent, respectful and supportive, as I sail along with Roopa. We remind ourselves of the bar of women's friendship and strength."

Lt. Cdr. Roopa said, To all the mothers, aunts, friends, and colleagues, you have made a difference in my life, ignited a spark in me that has made me chase my dreams. You have all given me a strength and courage to grow from a girl to a woman and break stereotypes along the way. I want you to remember your part and your potential. Prioritize yourself and everything will fall into your place."

Notably, the Navika Sagar Parikrama circumnavigation is being attempted by a crew of two women officers from the Indian Navy. Navika Sagar Parikrama II is a testament to the fact that the times have changed and how the Indian Navy is spearheading women's empowerment.

Two Indian naval officers, Lt. Cdr. Dilna and Lt. Cdr. Roopa, embarked on a global circumnavigation expedition that was flagged off in October 2024 on INSV Tarini.

"They have braved storms and survived violent seas, bearing the dreams of the whole nation. While the world watches with awe, the two officers have shown the true spirit of womanhood and the heights that women can achieve. Dilna and Roopa, with their brave effort, will continue to inspire thousands of Indian women who aspire to make their mark in history," a statemnt from the Indian Navy said.

On February 18, INSV Tarini entered Port Stanley completing the third and most challenging phase of Navika Sagar Parikrama II. This marks a significant milestone in the vessel's journey of circumnavigating the globe. During the phase the vessel experienced three cyclones, while passing through Point Nemo, known as the Oceanic Pole of Inaccessibility. They also passed through the treacherous waters of Drake Passage before crossing the Cape Horn.

On March 6, they departed from Port Stanley and were heading to Cape Town. (ANI)