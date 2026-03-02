INSV Kaundinya’s Oman voyage an inspiration for youth to embrace adventure: MoS Sanjay Seth

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said on Monday that Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Kaundinya’s voyage to Muscat is an inspiration for the youth to embrace adventure and innovation rooted in civilisational confidence.

Speaking after flagging INSV Kaundinya into Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, on her return home after the successful completion of her historic maiden overseas voyage to Muscat, the Minister also highlighted the national significance of the project.

As INSV Kaundinya made her ceremonial entry, she was welcomed with a colourful parade of sails and a traditional water arc salute, creating a spectacular and emotionally charged atmosphere in the harbour.

The event symbolised both pride in India’s maritime heritage and admiration for the crew’s accomplishment, said a statement.

Seth said that INSV Kaundinya represented the revival of India’s ancient maritime knowledge systems and would serve as an inspiration to the youth of the country.

He underscored the courage, resilience, and spirit of rediscovery reflected by the voyage, encouraging young Indians to embrace adventure and innovation rooted in civilisational confidence.

Consul General of the Sultanate of Oman in Mumbai, Mahboob Issa Alraisi, senior officers, veterans, representatives from Hodi Innovations, eminent members of civil society, members of the maritime community, historians and sailing enthusiasts were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan commended the crew for their extraordinary dedication and professionalism in sailing a traditionally constructed stitched vessel across the Arabian Sea.

He underscored the immense hard work involved from conceptualisation and research to design, traditional construction, crew training and execution of the voyage.

INSV Kaundinya is a 20-metre, traditionally constructed stitched sailing vessel of the Indian Navy, inspired by a 5th century CE depiction from the Ajanta Caves.

Built using ancient Indian shipbuilding techniques in which wooden planks are stitched together with coir rope and sealed with natural resins, the vessel represents a revival of India’s rich maritime heritage.

Inducted into the Navy in May 2025 and named after the legendary mariner Kaundinya, the ship symbolises India’s historic seafaring traditions and civilisational linkages across the Indian Ocean.

