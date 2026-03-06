'Insult to martyrs': Delhi Assembly Privileges panel chief on Kejriwal's 'Faansi Ghar' claim

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Delhi Assembly's Privileges Committee Chief Pradyuman Singh Rajput said on Friday that former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders could not present any factual document to support their claims about the existence of a 'Faansi Ghar' (gallows) on the premises of the Legislature.

"By making unsubstantiated claims about a 'Faansi Ghar' without any historical proof, they have not only misled the public but have also insulted the memory of our martyrs. The Committee will now collectively deliberate on the next course of action based on today's recorded versions," Rajput added after the Committee's crucial meeting during the day.

He also pointed to the absence of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from the meeting despite several opportunities to present his stand on the sensitive issue.

He confirmed that AAP Convenor Kejriwal, former Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and former Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla appeared before the Committee of Privileges and placed their version on record, regarding the matter concerning the authenticity of 'Faansi Ghar' that was inaugurated on August 9, 2022, within the Legislative Assembly premises.

The Privileges Committee also comprises MLAs Surya Prakash Khatri, Abhay Kumar Verma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Satish Upadhyay, Neeraj Basoya, Ravi Kant, Ram Singh Netaji and Surender Kumar.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said that a false narrative was spread by Kejriwal and his aides.

The Speaker highlighted that misleading information concerning the Delhi Legislative Assembly, specifically regarding the existence of 'Faansi Ghar' and the reference related to the freedom fighters has been used to misguide the public on issues of governance and education.

Gupta noted that the matter was formally raised and referred for a thorough examination to Committee of Privileges.

He said that despite being summoned by the Committee, the concerned individuals failed to appear on several earlier occasions.

He added that "one matter has clearly emerged on which the committee will give its report, that they have committed contempt of the House and breached privilege by repeatedly not appearing before the committee".

The Assembly Speaker criticised the remarks made against the committee and the Constitution as "condemnable and completely unacceptable".

Speaker Gupta said that the matter calls for a clear and considered response from the concerned authorities.

He noted that if the historical authenticity of the structure referred to as the "Faansi Ghar" remains unsubstantiated, it would be appropriate to address the issue with transparency and factual clarity.

"Speaker Gupta emphasised that the issue raises important questions of accuracy and public accountability, and therefore requires proper clarification and careful examination," a statement said.

--IANS

rch/khz