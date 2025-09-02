‘Insult to all women’: Delhi CM slams name-calling of PM Modi’s mother

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister on Tuesday again expressed outrage over the recent controversial remarks of Opposition leaders against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother, calling it an insult to the entire community of women.

“The use of derogatory language against the Prime Minister’s late mother not only lowers the standards of politics but also insults the entire womanhood,” said CM Gupta.

“When a leader publicly abuses the sacred title of ‘mother’, it is an affront to the sanctity of motherhood itself. This represents politics at its lowest level. What is most regrettable is that, to this day, these leaders have neither apologised nor expressed any remorse,” she said.

The Chief Minister expressed strong indignation, stating that the use of derogatory language not only lowers the standards of politics but also insults the entire community of women.

CM Gupta’s comments came within hours of PM Modi turning emotional while sharing his pain and anguish over the name-calling of his late mother from the Congress-RJD stage during their recent ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar.

His emotional outburst, during a virtual address to the Jeevika Didis, was, however, marked with a warning -- “I may forgive the abusers, but the people of Bihar and Bharat won’t”.

It was during the launch of Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh, a platform that will help Jeevika Didis with funds, that the Prime Minister looked visibly moved while sharing his agony and suffering on his late mother getting abused and humiliated on a political stage.

“You all know that my mother is no longer in this world. Some time ago, after completing 100 years of age, she left us all. My mother, who had nothing to do with politics, was subjected to vile abuses from the RJD-Congress platform. This is deeply saddening, painful, and distressing,” PM Modi said.

“What was the fault of that mother that she was made to hear such vile abuses?” he asked.

Abuses were hurled at the Prime Minister’s mother during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Darbhanga, from the stage featuring Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav’s posters; however, neither of them was present at the venue when the incident took place.

Slamming the Congress-RJD alliance, PM Modi said the mentality that abuses mothers, the mentality that abuses sisters looks down upon women as weak human beings. It is this mindset that treats women as objects of exploitation and oppression.

