Institutional Service has Ability to solve big problems of Society: PM Modi

New Delhi [India]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called attention to the contributions of young workers in spreading the culture and heritage of India, highlighting how the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Abhiyan is being discussed all over the world.

PM Modi emphasised the significant role young people role to play in working for India's development, the PM said, "Nowadays, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Abhiyan is being discussed all over the world. Your efforts in this direction are also very important." he said.

The PM said it was pleasing to see that lakhs of BAPS workers were engaged in service with utmost devotion and dedication. Lauding it as a huge achievement for the organisation, congratulated them and extended his best wishes to BAPS.

The PM also mentioned that in January 2025, a 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue' will be organised to encourage ideas for India's development.

"Your efforts in this direction are also very important. You can do many things that speed up India's development, such as Fit India, Vocal for local, promoting millets" Modi said.

"To give new opportunities to young ideas, 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue' will also be organized in January. In this, our youth will give their ideas to fulfil the resolution of a developed India," he added.

The Prime Minister further exhorted people to commit to "chemical-free agriculture, rejuvenation of rivers, and the fight against substance abuse."

"The people of the nation are stepping forward to lead the journey of nation-building, drawing inspiration from you. I wish to make a few requests and encourage you to take some resolutions from here - commit to chemical-free agriculture, rejuvenation of rivers, youth empowerment, and fighting against substance abuse," he stated.

The PM recalled that when Indian students who managed to come to Poland during the start of the Ukraine-Russia war had immense help from BAPS workers and volunteers at his request.

"When the war in Ukraine started increasing, the Indian government immediately decided to evacuate the Indians trapped there. After this, a large number of Indians started reaching Poland. But there was a challenge as to how to provide maximum help to the Indians who reached Poland in that war environment," he mentioned during his address.

"At that time, I talked to a saint of BAPS and I think it was 12 or 1 o'clock in the night. I requested him that I need your support to help the large number of Indians who are reaching Poland and I saw how your organization brought together BAPS workers from all over Europe overnight," Modi added.

Further talking about the heritage of India, he mentioned that the Bhagwan Swaminarayan temple was established in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates with the whole world witnessing the country's heritage.

"That event and that temple are being discussed so much in the whole world. The world has seen India's spiritual heritage. The world has seen India's cultural diversity. Such efforts make the world aware of India's cultural glory and human generosity. I thank everyone for this," the PM mentioned during his virtual address.

The PM paid tribute to Bhagwan Swaminarayan on his 103rd birth anniversary, recognising the dedication of BAPS volunteers.

Recognising the efforts and dedication of the BAPS volunteers, he congratulated every one of them and extended his best wishes.

"Notably, the BAPS volunteers are making a great impact on millions of lives across the world through their selfless service. With unwavering dedication, they are empowering the most marginalised in society. This makes you a source of inspiration, respect, and deep admiration," he said.

The PM said, "Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav is an important milestone in the 50-year journey of service. 50 years ago, the process of registering volunteers and connecting them to service work began. At that time, no one even thought about getting the workers registered."

Highlighting that the revered Pramukh Swami Maharaj had a special emphasis on the family culture of India, the PM underlined that he strengthened the concept of joint family in the society through 'Ghar Sabha', read an official statement by the PMO.

The statement added PM Modi urged the Karyakars to take these campaigns forward, adding that today the country was working towards the goal of development by 2047, he said that the journey of the country for the next 25 years was as important for India as it is for every BAPS worker. Concluding the speech, Modi expressed confidence that with the blessings of Lord Swami Narayan, this service campaign of BAPS workers would continue to move forward at this uninterrupted pace.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the BAPS Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav celebrates and pays tribute to 50 years of selfless and dedicated social and spiritual service by thousands of BAPS karyakars (volunteers), young and old, male and female.

A formal organisational structure was first implemented in 1972 under the guidance and blessings of Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Since then, under the guidance of the Satsang Pravrutti Central Office (SPCO) for teenagers, youths and adults, and the Bal Pravrutti Central Office (BPCO) for children, these Karyakars have contributed their time, energy and resources to promote the values of selfless service and devotion revealed by Bhagwan Swaminarayan and the Gunatit gurus.

The event features an extraordinary cultural presentation involving 2000 performers, 30 projectors and 1,800 lights, according to an official statement. (ANI)