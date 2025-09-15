Inspired by PM Modi, we too learned to value employees at every level: Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru, Sep 15 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi stated on Monday that, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Cabinet Ministers have learned to value junior staff members and peons who have rendered services for decades.

Taking to social media X, Minister Joshi shared a video of his statement under the title "My Modi Story". He also wrote, "Inspired by the humility consistently demonstrated by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji towards employees at every level, we too have learned to deeply value their experiences."

"Their insights bring fresh, practical perspectives that enrich our work," Joshi stated.

Joshi further stated in the video, "In the Council of Ministers, he gave us advice, and in that, he stated that there is a peon at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) who has been there for 30 years, he (PM) called him and spoke to him about his experiences."

"Till then, we were also not talking to our old workers like clerks and junior officers of lower rung and section officers, let alone peons; we had not spoken to these officers," Union Minister Joshi stated.

He further stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told us once in the Council of Ministers meeting that we need to speak and converse with these persons and they will have more knowledge to share."

"PM Modi also explained to us how he interacted with his office boy. Later, we also started speaking with our office boys and other staffers," Joshi stated.

It may be noted that 'Modi Story' is a popular social media platform that aims to bring together all first-hand anecdotes and reminiscences of persons who have closely witnessed PM Narendra Modi.

It says, "If you have any such experience or anecdote to say, or know someone who has any, you may share it with us here. Stories can be recorded as video, audio or written formats. If you have any photos with Narendra Modi, letters or any personal memorabilia associated with him, they may also be shared."

'Modi Story' is a volunteer-driven initiative aimed at connecting the dots of the life of PM Narendra Modi.

The initiators have stated that, "We believe Narendra Modi’s life story, as seen from the eyes of those who have seen him, is a source of inspiration today and for generations to come. It brings a sense of self-belief -- 'I too can be like Prime Minister Narendra Modi'."

--IANS

