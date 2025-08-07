Inspired by Mann ki Baat, Neemuch youth set up herbs and spices start-up

Neemuch, Aug 7 (IANS) Kartik Khandelwal, a city resident, has become the toast of town because of his tremendous success as a start-up entrepreneur and also over the unique business of selling herbs and spices online.

PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ - a monthly radio program- served as the driving force behind his aspiring journey as an entrepreneur, as he started with a meagre capital of Rs 20,000 and went on to set up a company, with an annual turnover of Rs 70 lakhs.

Being a BCA graduate, he was unemployed during the COVID-19 epidemic, but he had big dreams about the future.

Listening to ‘Mann Ki Baat' brought a transformational change in his life. He took an audacious decision to set up his business named ‘Karthik Exports’ with his own savings of Rs 20,000 and started selling herbal products and spices online on digital platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

In the first year, he made a profit of Rs 20,000 and year after year, the new boundaries were broken.

Today, his business has a diverse range of more than 400 products, and the annual turnover has crossed Rs 70 lakh.

His brand is now selling products in different states of the country through online platforms, and he has also obtained an export trade license, enabling his firm to do business abroad as well.

“Today we have more than 400 products, and today our turnover has reached 70 lakhs plus this year, in future it will increase further because we have also got the US export trade license,” he said.

Kamlesh Gir, who works at Karthik Exports, said, “I have been working here for the last 5 years. Earlier, we used to get two to four orders a day, but we have been doing this work since the time of COVID-19; now we get 70-80 orders.”

“We deal here with herbs, spices and powders. These are first packed in packets, etc. And then dispatched when orders are received online on Flipkart, Amazon,” he added.

Another worker, Ishaan Ahir, said, “We have been working here for one year, our business is of spices and herbs and their powder.”

