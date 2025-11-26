INS Vikrant arrives in Colombo for 2025 International Fleet Review

Colombo: Indian Navy’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant arrived at Colombo Harbour on Wednesday, following an invitation from the Sri Lanka Navy to participate in the upcoming International Fleet Review 2025 (IFR).

Marking its 75th anniversary, the Sri Lanka Navy is hosting the fleet review, which will bring together ships from several countries—an event aimed at underlining Colombo’s ambitions to project a stronger role in regional maritime diplomacy.

The visit reflects a long-standing goodwill between India and Sri Lanka, strengthening mutual trust and cooperation.

According to the Indian High Commission in Colombo, a symbol of national pride and 'Make in India excellence', INS Vikrant represents India's maritime resurgence.

The aircraft carrier, designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), is the largest warship ever constructed in the country. Commissioned into the Indian Navy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2, 2022, INS Vikrant is a symbol of indigenous potential, resources, and skills.

Since its commissioning, INS Vikrant has solidified its role as a cornerstone of the nation’s maritime strength. These accomplishments not only showcase the carrier’s advanced capabilities but also reinforce India’s commitment to the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, fostering peace, stability, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

INS Vikrant's role in Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations aligns with India's broader maritime strategy, particularly the 'SAGAR' initiative.

The Indian Navy has been at the forefront of providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief during calamities and contingencies. These actions have enhanced India's stature as the 'Preferred Security Partner' and 'First Responder' in the Indian Ocean Region.

INS Vikrant stands as a lasting symbol of India’s maritime resurgence, with the indigenously built carrier cutting through the ocean and showcasing the nation’s military prowess.

Beyond enhancing the Indian Navy’s regional security role, Vikrant inspires future generations towards complete defence indigenisation. As India strengthens its presence in the Indo-Pacific, the carrier also highlights the nation’s ambition to become one of the world’s top defence exporters. INS Vikrant has filled the country with a new confidence, and has created a new confidence in the country.

--IANS