INS Ikshak commissioned: Navy Chief hails ‘Aatmanirbhar’ maritime power, calls India steady lighthouse amid global turbulence

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) INS Ikshak, the third of the Survey Vessel Large (SVL) ships, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in a ceremonial event at Naval Base, Kochi on Thursday.

It was presided over by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

The commissioning of INS Ikshak, the third indigenously designed and built Survey Vessel (Large), marks the Navy’s 10th commissioning this year.

Calling INS Ikshak a “symbol of India’s maritime confidence and technological self-reliance,” the Navy Chief said the vessel underscores the Navy’s transition from a Buyer’s Navy to a Builder’s Navy.

The ship, built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), carries nearly 80 per cent indigenous content, reflecting the success of India's self-reliance in defence production.

Amid growing geopolitical competition at sea, the Navy Chief said, “When the global seas are rough, the world looks for a steady lighthouse — India is poised to play that role with strength and stability.”

He highlighted the Navy’s expanding regional outreach, noting that Indian survey ships have recently rendered hydrographic assistance to Mauritius and Vietnam and INS Sandhayak’s successful deployment to Southeast Asia showcased India’s maritime capability.

Emphasising the strategic importance of precise hydrographic data, he said survey ships like INS Ikshak make “the seas knowable, navigable, and safe” while enhancing regional cooperation.

Congratulating GRSE, designers, and the ship’s commissioning crew, he urged them to embody Ikshak’s motto — “Nirbhay Veer Pathpradarshak (Fearless, Brave, and a Pathfinder)" — as they chart safer seas for India and the region.

Notably, Ikshak is the first SVL designed with dedicated women’s accommodation, underscoring the Navy’s commitment to inclusivity and modernisation. Its induction significantly augments India’s hydrographic survey capability and indigenous shipbuilding capacity.

Following the commissioning ceremony, the Navy Chief visited various sections of the ship, where he was briefed on the construction journey and the integration of indigenous systems.

He also interacted with the commissioning crew and officials from GRSE, commending their professionalism, dedication, and contribution towards the successful induction of INS Ikshak into the Indian Navy.

