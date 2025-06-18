INS Arnala commissioned as Indian Navy's first shallow-water Anti-Submarine Warfare ship

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) In a significant stride towards enhancing coastal defence and maritime capabilities, the Indian Navy on Wednesday commissioned INS Arnala, the first of the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, into the Eastern Naval Command, in the presence of Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam.

Designed for a broad range of anti-submarine operations, INS Arnala is equipped to conduct Sub-Surface Surveillance and Interdiction, Search and Rescue Missions and Low-Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO).

This 77-metre-long warship, with a gross tonnage of over 1490 tonnes, is the largest Indian Naval warship to be propelled by a Diesel Engine-Waterjet combination.

In his address, Gen Chauhan underscored the Indian Navy's remarkable transition from a "buyer's navy" to a "builder's navy", highlighting this as the backbone of the country’s Blue Water aspirations.

The ceremony was hosted by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar and attended by senior naval officials, distinguished civilian dignitaries, ex-Commanding Officers, guests, and representatives from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and Larsen & Toubro Shipbuilding.

Named after the historic Arnala Fort off Vasai, Maharashtra, the warship reflects India's rich maritime heritage.

"Much like the fort, which stood resiliently against various threats, the ship is designed to have a formidable presence at sea. Its robust construction and advanced capabilities ensure that it can withstand the challenges of the maritime domain, safeguarding India's waters from emerging threats", a Navy spokesperson earlier said.

"The warship incorporates more than 80 per cent indigenous content and integrates advanced systems from leading Indian Defence firms, including Bharat Electronics Limited, L&T, Mahindra Defence, and MEIL", it added.

The commissioning of INS Arnala not only reinforces India’s Defence capabilities but also highlights the triumph of indigenous design, engineering, and manufacturing.

Over the past decade, the Indian Navy has undergone a remarkable transformation. With several ships and submarines currently under construction, including aircraft carriers, destroyers, and corvettes, India is asserting itself as a maritime power with global reach.

The Eastern Naval Command, where INS Arnala is now deployed, plays a critical role in India’s strategic outreach in the Bay of Bengal and the Indo-Pacific region. The new addition will further bolster India's coastal security and deterrence capabilities in shallow waters.

--IANS

sas/rad