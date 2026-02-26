Infrastructure, welfare and industry measures cleared by Assam Cabinet

Guwahati, Feb 26 (IANS) The Assam Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan on Thursday, took a series of key decisions spanning infrastructure, welfare, industry, agriculture, health and governance.

The Cabinet approved the re-appointment of 57 Junior Engineers (Civil) under Regulation 3(f) of the Public Works Department (PWD). Their services had ceased in November 2025 after they failed to qualify in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment process for 650 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts.

Having served the department since 2019, the engineers have acquired significant technical experience, and their re-engagement is expected to help retain experienced manpower and ensure continuity in infrastructure projects.

Under Mission Basundhara, the Cabinet decided to allot land to 326 beneficiaries as part of the state government’s ongoing land settlement and welfare initiative.

The Cabinet also accorded administrative approval for the establishment of a College of Agriculture at Patharkandi in Sribhumi district at a cost of Rs 122.22 crore.

The institution is expected to strengthen agricultural education and provide technical support to farmers, agri-startups and rural youth, particularly in the Barak Valley region.

To promote industrial growth, the Cabinet approved customised incentives under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA), 2019.

Similar incentives were approved for a firm to establish a 100-room five-star hotel in Silchar, involving an investment of Rs 103.92 crore and aimed at boosting tourism and hospitality infrastructure.

The Cabinet also approved raising a loan of Rs 519 crore from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to support 241 projects in Sixth Schedule districts and inter-state border areas.

In a move aimed at improving air connectivity and tourism, the Cabinet approved a reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel from 23.65 paise per rupee to 18.65 paise per rupee.

Among welfare measures, the Cabinet approved the disbursement of the second instalment under the MMUA scheme from March 11.

It also cleared the ASHA Express scheme to provide two-wheelers to over 36,000 ASHA workers and supervisors to improve healthcare outreach and service delivery.

The Cabinet sanctioned Orunodoi assistance amounting to Rs 9,000 for nearly 39.7 lakh beneficiaries under the welfare scheme.

In addition, the Cabinet approved providing a Grade III government job to the wife of late Rajib Sadiya as a compassionate appointment.

