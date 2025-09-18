Infrastructure push for Bodoland to strengthen region's socio-economic fabric: Assam CM

Guwahati, Sep 18 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asserted that the state government has taken a slew of infrastructure and development initiatives for the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) to strengthen the socio-economic fabric of the area.

The projects include Polytechnic and Vocational Training Institutes at Gobardhana and Parbatjhora, Institutes of Paramedical and Nursing Science at Tamulpur and Kochpara, the Birsa Munda Cultural Complex, and a Gorkha Bhawan in Chirang.

In addition, Animal Feed Plants in Kokrajhar and Udalguri, an Organic Manure Production Centre at Jharaguri, a Tribal Food Park in Dangai Gaon (Chirang), an Emporium for Tribal Women in Chirang, Industrial Estates in Ramphalbil and Lakhibazar, and the Bodoland Movement Memorial Museum at Salbari are also part of the package.

Describing the initiatives as "infrastructure for a vibrant BTR", CM Sarma said the projects are designed to create livelihood opportunities, preserve cultural identity, and foster inclusive growth in the region.

The announcement comes just ahead of the crucial Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

CM Sarma has, in recent days, underscored the BJP-led government's commitment to the peace accord signed with Bodo groups in 2020, which paved the way for stability in the region after decades of insurgency and unrest.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly stressed that development, not disruption, should define the future of Bodoland.

In a series of earlier statements, he highlighted how his government had "ended the era of gun culture" by ensuring that former militants were rehabilitated through skill development and employment schemes.

He has also maintained that the BJP's alliance with regional parties in the BTC has ensured that "every promise made in the accord is gradually being implemented".

By focusing on infrastructure that blends economic development with cultural recognition - such as the Tribal Food Park, Birsa Munda Cultural Complex, and Bodoland Movement Memorial Museum - the government is seeking to strike a balance between progress and identity politics, key factors in the Bodo heartland.

With polls approaching, CM Sarma's latest pitch signals that the BJP is banking on a development-driven narrative to consolidate support in the BTR.

