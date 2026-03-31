Infra projects and pre-monsoon works top priority: BMC Commissioner​

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) After taking over as the first woman Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday, Ashwini Bhide, an Indian Administrative Service officer of the 1995 batch, said her immediate focus would be the completion and integration of ongoing mega-projects.​

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In her maiden press conference after assuming charge from Bhushan Gagrani, who retired today, Bhide, known as Metro Woman, pledged to expedite the final phases of the Mumbai Coastal Road and various Metro lines, including Line 3, which she previously led.​

She noted that Mumbai is at a “crucial juncture” of transformation and requires synchronised efforts between different agencies to reduce public inconvenience. ​

Her remarks focused on balancing large-scale infrastructure with immediate civic needs.

Taking charge just before the rainy season, Bhide highlighted flood mitigation as a top priority. She assured Mumbaikars that she would personally oversee desilting works and ensure the city’s drainage systems are prepared to handle heavy downpours. ​

“The citizens’ comfort during the monsoon is a non-negotiable priority,” she stated, promising a “no-nonsense” approach to contractors’ deadlines.

With the BMC’s 2026-27 budget exceeding Rs 80,000 crore, Bhide spoke about the responsibility of managing India’s richest civic body. ​

She aims to bring tighter control over spending and ensure that every rupee is directed towards improving the quality of life for taxpayers. ​

She also mentioned enhancing the digital delivery of civic services to reduce red tape and increase transparency.​

Reflecting on her historic appointment as the first woman to lead the BMC, she expressed gratitude and vowed to be an “accessible and result-oriented” commissioner. ​

She emphasised stability and expertise, drawing on her previous experience as Additional Municipal Commissioner to hit the ground running.​

Bhide said, “I thank the Maharashtra government for entrusting me with this responsibility. I would also like to congratulate Bhushan Gagrani, sir, on his successful tenure at the BMC. I joined the civil services inspired by him. He is from Kolhapur, and I am from Sangli, so taking over from him is particularly meaningful for me. I have spent four crucial years in the BMC, including during the challenging COVID period, which has been an invaluable experience. This institution, with a legacy spanning over 150 years, carries immense heritage even as it continuously reinvents itself. As I take over the reins as Commissioner, I look forward to navigating new challenges with my team and building on the work of my predecessors to deliver to the best of our abilities.”​

--IANS

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