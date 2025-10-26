Infantry Day celebrated with unwavering spirit in Arunachal's Mechuka

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Infantry Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour in Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh, honouring the indomitable spirit, courage, and valour of the Infantry — the backbone of the Indian Army, officials said on Sunday.

The day marked a deep sense of pride and gratitude toward the soldiers who have stood steadfast in defending the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

To commemorate the occasion, an Infantry Day Run was organised at Mechuka, symbolising fitness, teamwork, and unity.

The event featured two categories — a 2.4 km and a 4 km run — which saw enthusiastic participation from both serving Army personnel and local residents of the picturesque Mechuka Valley.

The initiative not only celebrated physical endurance but also strengthened the bond between the armed forces and the local community.

Infantry Day holds immense historical significance as it commemorates the landing of the 1st Battalion of The Sikh Regiment at Srinagar on October 27, 1947, during the Indo–Pak War. This decisive action was pivotal in safeguarding Jammu and Kashmir from invading forces and ensuring its integration into India.

The Mechuka celebration echoed this proud legacy by bringing together soldiers and civilians in a shared tribute to courage, discipline, and national pride.

The event commenced with an energising warm-up session, setting the tone for the spirited participation that followed. Runners displayed remarkable determination, teamwork, and enthusiasm throughout the course.

The vibrant atmosphere reflected the collective resolve and dedication that define the Infantry’s ethos.

The celebrations concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, where winners and special achievers — including the youngest and oldest participants — were felicitated for their exceptional performances.

The Infantry Day Run at Menhuka served as a reminder of the Army’s unbreakable bond with the people, reinforcing ideals of fitness, camaraderie, and unity of purpose — the true essence of the Infantry’s unwavering spirit and commitment to the nation.

