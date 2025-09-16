Indore truck accident: MP CM Mohan Yadav orders probe; top police officers shunted

Indore, Sep 16 (IANS) Taking swift action following a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday, suspended nine officials, including senior traffic officers and constables, who were on duty at the time of the incident.

The suspended personnel include Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Arvind Tiwari, Assistant Commissioner of Police Suresh Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector Prem Singh, Inspector Deepak Yadav, and four Constables.

The Chief Minister has ordered a probe into how the truck entered a restricted zone before 11 p.m. on Monday, despite traffic bans and police presence.

A horrifying truck accident on Indore's Aerodrome Road late Monday night has left the city in mourning.

The speeding truck, reportedly driven under the influence of alcohol, tore through a stretch of road between Ramchandra Nagar and Bada Ganpati Crossing, killing three people and injuring eleven others.

The chaos continued over nearly a kilometre, as the vehicle rammed into pedestrians, motorcycles, and auto-rickshaws before bursting into flames.

Among the deceased were Laxmikant Soni, a retired professor from Medicaps University; Kailashchandra Joshi, an Indore Municipal Corporation staffer; and Mahesh Khatwase, who succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The injured victims include a woman and her two-year-old son, as well as an elderly couple from Leeds Enclave Housing Society.

Two other victims remain in critical condition.

Chief Minister Yadav visited multiple hospitals in Indore on Tuesday to meet the injured victims and monitored their treatment.

He spoke with doctors and victims' families, ensuring that the state government would cover all medical expenses of the victims.

"This accident is extremely heartbreaking," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

"I have met the injured, reviewed their treatment, and we will do everything possible to support them."

The Chief Minister announced a comprehensive relief package: Rs 4 lakh for each bereaved family, Rs 1 lakh for each injured individual, full medical expense coverage, and educational support for children who lost their parents in the tragic accident.

Assistance will also be extended for damaged vehicles.

Constables and civilians who helped rescue the victims and control the situation will be felicitated for their commendable efforts.

As Indore reels from the shock, the Chief Minister's visit and immediate measures have brought a sense of accountability and compassion.

The state government has pledged not only relief but reform -- ensuring that such negligence is not repeated and that victims receive the support they deserve.

--IANS

sktr/khz