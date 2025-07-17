Indore reigns supreme again; crowned India's cleanest city for eighth straight year

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Indore has once again emerged as India's cleanest city, securing the top spot in the Swachh Survekshan 2024–25 for the eighth consecutive year.

The results of the Central government's annual cleanliness survey were announced in New Delhi, where President Droupadi Murmu conferred the awards at a ceremony organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs at Vigyan Bhawan.

Surat and Navi Mumbai followed Indore, grabbing second and third positions, respectively, reaffirming their strong performance in urban sanitation.

In the 3–10 lakh population category, Noida secured the top spot as the cleanest city, with Chandigarh coming in second and Mysuru ranking third.

This year's survey, the ninth edition of Swachh Survekshan, assessed over 4,500 cities using a rigorous framework of 10 parameters and 54 indicators, with a focus on sanitation, waste management, and service delivery.

The overarching theme was 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle', reflecting the government's push for sustainable urban development.

Indore's continued dominance earned it a place in the newly introduced Super Swachh League, a category created to recognise cities that have consistently ranked in the top three over the past three years and remain in the top 20 per cent of their population category.

Indore not only topped this elite league but also received the highest marks among the 23 cities included.

Municipal Commissioner Shivam Verma led the city’s delegation to the awards ceremony, underscoring the administration's commitment to civic excellence. Indore's journey as a cleanliness champion began in 2017 and has since become a national model for citizen-driven sanitation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously lauded the city's proactive approach, noting that Indore often implements reforms before others even consider them. The city's success is attributed to its robust public participation, innovative waste management practices, and coordinated efforts between municipal bodies and residents.

The Super Swachh League also recognised Ujjain and Budhni in their respective population categories. For the first time, cities were classified into five groups based on population size, very small, small, medium, big, and million-plus, to ensure equitable evaluation. This restructuring allowed cities like Panchgani, Saswad, Tirupati, Noida, and Navi Mumbai to be assessed alongside their peers, promoting fair competition and recognition across scales.

With over 14 crore citizens participating through surveys, mobile apps, and social media platforms, Swachh Survekshan 2024–25 has reinforced its status as the world's largest urban cleanliness assessment.

Indore's eighth win not only reflects its operational excellence but also its cultural transformation, where cleanliness has become a way of life.

The Swachh Survekshan survey is at the centre of the Union government's Swachh Bharat Mission, which was launched as one of the flagship initiatives by the Narendra Modi government in its first term. This year, the prestigious awards were presented across four categories: Super Swachh League Cities Top three clean cities in five population categories, Special Category: Ganga Towns, Cantonment Boards, SafaiMitra Suraksha, and Mahakumbh State-Level Awards: Promising clean city of the State and Union Territories.

A total of 78 awards were presented.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the awards spotlight the theme of reduce, reuse, and recycle.

"Over 3,000 assessors conducted thorough inspections in every ward across the country over a period of 45 days," the ministry said in a statement.

"With an unwavering commitment to inclusivity and transparency, the initiative encompassed the assessment of over 11 lakh households, reflecting a comprehensive and far-reaching approach to understanding urban living and sanitation on a national scale," it added.

