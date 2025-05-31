Indore metro station named after Operation Sindoor, honours women warriors like Devi Ahilya

Bhopal, May 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the much-anticipated Indore Metro, marking a historic day for the Malwa region as it coincided with the 300th birth anniversary of the legendary queen, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

The inaugural metro ride through the land of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar turned into a celebration, especially for the city’s women. As the metro’s accelerator was engaged, women passengers erupted in joy, dancing and chanting slogans in celebration of their maiden metro journey.

Local residents expressed their excitement, capturing the moment with selfies and photographs during their first-ever metro ride. A significant number of women joined the occasion, shouting patriotic slogans like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and celebrating the launch of a new era in public transportation for Indore.

In a symbolic gesture linking India’s cultural heritage with its contemporary valour, a metro station has been named after the country's recent anti-terror operation, Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to IANS, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said, “This metro will significantly boost Indore's development. The priority corridor will start from the Devi Ahilyabai Metro Terminal and pass through stations named after women warriors like Rani Avanti Bai and Rani Jhalkari Bai, culminating at the Operation Sindoor Metro Station.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi, while addressing Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan, issued a strong message to Pakistan, declaring that any act of aggression would be met with a more powerful response.

“Ab goli ka jawab gole se milega (now we will respond to bullets with shells)," he added.

He described Operation Sindoor as a powerful symbol of India’s unwavering spirit and courage, calling it the biggest and most successful anti-terror operation in the nation’s history.

Speaking at the ‘Women Empowerment Maha Sammelan’ in Bhopal to commemorate Devi Ahilyabai Holkar’s 300th birth anniversary, PM Modi highlighted the legendary queen’s contribution to the empowerment of women and preservation of Indian culture.

Referring to recent terror attacks in Pahalgam, he said these assaults were not only attacks on innocent lives but also on India’s cultural unity. He emphasised that the terrorists, in challenging the power of Indian women, had sealed their own fate.

“Sindoor has long stood as a symbol of feminine strength, devotion, and sacred duty in Indian tradition,” PM Modi said.

Citing Hindu mythology, he noted that even Lord Hanuman’s devotion to Lord Rama is intertwined with the symbolism of sindoor, representing loyalty and sacrifice.

The Prime Minister lauded the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor, stating they penetrated deep into enemy territory, dismantled terror hideouts, and delivered justice with precision.

“This operation has sent a clear message to the world. India will no longer tolerate proxy wars through terrorism,” said PM Modi.

