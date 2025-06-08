Indore Metro begins commercial operation

Bhopal, June 8 (IANS) Indore Metro commenced commercial operations on Sunday, marking a transformative step in the city's urban transportation landscape.

While the initial hours saw a relatively low passenger turnout, riders steadily increased by noon, Metro officials reported and said despite the introduction of fares, public enthusiasm remained strong, with expectations of further growth in commuter numbers by evening.

Currently, Indore Metro lacks an automated ticketing system, requiring manual compilation of ticket sales and passenger data.

Authorities are working toward implementing a streamlined digital system, but for now, ticketing operations continue to be handled manually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the first phase of the Indore Metro project on May 31, 2025, via video link from Bhopal.

The launch coincided with the 300th birth anniversary celebrations of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar – the revered ruler of Malwa, where the Prime Minister addressed the “Women Empowerment Mega Conference".

During his speech, PM Modi highlighted Indore’s global reputation for cleanliness and expressed confidence that the city would now also be recognized for its metro connectivity.

The metro’s initial operational plan included 50 trips per day, metro authorities said. However, due to the overwhelming response to free travel during the launch phase, the number of daily trips exceeded 100.

Starting Monday, the metro service will revert to its original schedule of 50 trips per day.

The fare structure has been set at concessional rates, with passengers paying a minimum of five rupees for short distances and eight rupees for a seven-kilometer journey.

Promotional discounts will be in effect for the first three months, with fares gradually increasing to standard rates. Officials are now focusing on the upcoming 17-km trial run, which will extend the metro service from Gandhi Nagar to Radisson Hotel Square.

This expansion is expected to significantly boost regular ridership, particularly among employees and students from major institutions such as TCS and Infosys, whose campuses are located along the route.

Currently, the Metro operates within a seven-km stretch, primarily covering commercial zones. However, as the network expands, its impact on urban mobility and connectivity will become more pronounced, offering residents a modern and efficient transit system.

The broader metro network, once fully operational, is expected to cover 31.32 km with 28 stations, further enhancing Indore’s public transportation infrastructure.

