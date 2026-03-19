Indore fire tragedy: CM Yadav raises concerns over use of electrical appliances in enclosed spaces

Indore, March 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday expressed concern over the use of electrical appliances such as air conditioners in enclosed spaces and emphasised the need for regular inspection of electrical circuits in homes and commercial establishments.

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The Chief Minister asserted that special caution must be exercised during electric vehicle (EV) charging, particularly at night, and individuals should ensure the safety of their families. He advised that “while modern amenities enhance comfort, caution is essential”.

CM Yadav made these remarks in reference to the recent tragic fire incident in Indore, where eight members of a family were killed after a fire broke out in a three-storey house following an explosion at an EV charging point outside the building on Wednesday.

He further stated that, taking note of the Indore fire tragedy, the state government, along with experts, will work to find solutions and prevent such occurrences, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office late on Thursday.

Chief Minister Yadav, who was in Indore on Thursday to participate in multiple events, visited the families of the victims and expressed his condolences over the loss of lives.

“I met with the family members today. We all share the pain of the mountain of sorrow that has befallen the Pugalia family. I pray to the Almighty to grant a place at His sacred feet to all the departed souls and bestow upon the family the strength to recover from this profound grief. An investigation into this incident is underway. To prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future, discussions will be held with experts, and necessary steps will be taken,” Yadav said.

During the meeting, Saurabh Pugalia, the eldest son of Manoj Pugalia (owner of the house where the fire incident occurred), told the Chief Minister that the fire was not caused by the vehicle charging process itself, but by a short circuit at an electric pole.

Saurabh also alleged that the fire department failed to arrive on time. He said that if fire-fighting vehicles had reached earlier, some lives could have been saved.

Eight people, including two minors, were killed in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Wednesday after a massive fire engulfed a three-storey residential building following an explosion in an electric car that was being charged outside the premises.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Tanmay (7), Rashi Sethia (12), Simran Pugalia (30), Tinu (35), Suman Sethia (60), Vijay Sethia (65), Chhotu Sethia (22), and house owner Manoj Pugalia (65).

--IANS

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