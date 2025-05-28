Indore couple missing case: Parliamentarian reaches Shillong, meets Meghalaya DGP

Bhopal, May 28 (IANS) The search for Indore residents Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi, who 'mysteriously' disappeared during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, has intensified.

Indore Parliamentarian Shankar Lalwani arrived in Shillong on Wednesday to meet with senior police officials, including Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang.

Members of the Raghuvanshi family accompanied him, seeking answers and assistance. The couple's family has reportedly offered a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone who can provide a substantial lead regarding their whereabouts.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav personally reached out to his Meghalaya counterpart, Conrad Sangma, to discuss the case, following which Lalwani made his visit.

In a post on his X handle, Lalwani emphasised that ensuring the safety of Indore’s citizens remains his top priority.

He assured that every possible effort is being made to locate the missing couple.

During his meeting with DGP Nongrang, Lalwani revealed that tribal residents in the area where the couple vanished are being questioned, but no concrete leads have emerged.

He pointed out that the couple’s scooter, their belongings, and the location where they last had breakfast are spread across different areas, suggesting that piecing together these clues could help solve the mystery.

He also speculated that something may have happened to them while they were returning.

He has also shared photos of his meeting with DGP Nongrang.

The couple has been missing for six days. Local police conducted extensive search operations until late Tuesday night, during which two of their bags were discovered in a ditch near dense bushes. On Wednesday, the search resumed but was halted due to heavy rainfall.

Torrential water from the mountains has made the terrain treacherous, forcing one search team to remain below while another halted three km away.

Authorities have ruled out the possibility of an accident and are now focusing on a criminal investigation, reports said.

The police are working on various leads, and a breakthrough is expected soon.

The disappearance of Raja and Sonam has caused deep concern among their family and the wider community.

Since receiving the distressing news, Lalwani has been in constant communication with Meghalaya’s administration, urging swift and decisive action.

The state government has assured full cooperation in the search efforts.

In a desperate bid to gather information, the Raghuvanshi family has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for anyone who can provide credible leads.

The area where their bags were found is notorious for robberies, and even locals avoid venturing there alone.

Raja, a transport businessman, and Sonam had travelled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon on May 20.

They were last seen in Shillong’s Sohrarim area on May 23. Their abandoned scooter was discovered near Osara Hills the same day.

Concerned about their sudden disappearance, Sonam’s brother Govind searched online and managed to trace the person who had rented them the bike. The case has now reached the highest levels of government.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s direct intervention has accelerated the search operation.

A team of over fifty personnel, including villagers and members of the Village Defense Party, has been deployed to comb through the rugged terrain.

Reports quoting East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said that the couple’s last known mobile location was traced to Mawlakhiat village.

Additional personnel were deployed on Wednesday to intensify the search.

Investigations have revealed that the couple had visited the famous Living Roots Bridge in Nongriat village with a guide and had spent the night there before heading toward Mawlakhiat.

Their movements after that remain unclear, deepening the mystery surrounding their disappearance. Authorities continue to explore all possibilities as they work tirelessly to bring Raja and Sonam home safely.

