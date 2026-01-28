Indore contamination: HC flags right to clean water; orders probe

Bhopal/Indore, Jan 28 (IANS) In a significant development amid the ongoing water contamination crisis in Indore, the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at its Indore bench has appointed a one-man commission to probe the tragedy in Bhagirathpura and its broader implications.

The order, issued on Tuesday by Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi, addresses multiple writ petitions filed as public interest litigations and individual complaints highlighting negligence by civic authorities that led to widespread health issues and deaths.

The court scrutinised a state-submitted death audit report, based on a committee of doctors, which attributed 16 out of 23 deaths to the contamination epidemic, deeming the rest inconclusive.

Petitioners highlighted inconsistencies in the report's reasoning, noting identical remarks for conclusive and inconclusive cases.

Emphasising the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution, which encompasses access to clean water, the court deemed an independent probe essential.

It appointed retired Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta as the commission head, with terms of reference covering the contamination's cause (sewage ingress, pipeline damage, etc.), actual death toll, disease nature, medical response adequacy, immediate and long-term reforms, official accountability, and compensation guidelines for victims, especially vulnerable groups.

The commission holds civil court powers for summoning witnesses, accessing records from government departments, hospitals, and civic bodies, ordering lab tests, and conducting site inspections. All relevant authorities, including the district administration, Indore Municipal Corporation, Public Health Engineering Department, and Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, must cooperate fully. The state government is tasked with providing office space, staff, and logistics.

The bench questioned the basis, including unexplained "verbal autopsy" methods, and noted the absence of supporting records. An interim report is due within four weeks of proceedings commencing.

In addition to prior directives, the court mandated daily water quality testing and ongoing medical camps by the health department.

The matter is listed for further hearing on March 5.

The court consolidated several petitions, including one filed by Prabhat Pandey and others, which allege contamination due to sewage mixing, pipeline leaks, and failure to maintain potable water standards in Ward No 11 of the Indore Municipal Corporation.

Petitioners argued that this mismanagement resulted in an outbreak of water-borne diseases, affecting residents, particularly children and the elderly.

Media reports and photographs submitted to the court indicated severe health hazards, with claims of up to 30 deaths linked to the contaminated supply.

Recalling its earlier interim directions from January 6, the bench noted orders for immediate safe water supply via tankers, halting use of polluted sources, health camps, free treatment, and water quality testing by NABL-accredited labs.

The court had also directed pipeline repairs, online monitoring systems, chlorination protocols, and a long-term water safety plan for Indore.

Additionally, it summoned the Chief Secretary to report on statewide preventive measures.

Compliance reports from the state government and Indore Municipal Corporation claimed strict adherence, including the formation of a high-level committee to investigate causes, prevention, and accountability. However, petitioners vehemently contested these, labelling the committee an eyewash to shield negligent officials.

They cited ground-level non-compliance with water supply and medical aid directives, supported by newspaper clippings and resident interventions. Concerns were raised over potential tampering of records without an independent inquiry.

