Indo-Pak tension: No celebration on 4 years of govt formation, says Assam CM

Guwahati, May 9 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that there will be no celebration for the four-year completion of the state government due to escalating tension between India and Pakistan following the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam.

Taking to X, Sarma said, "Tomorrow marks the completion of four years of the present Government in Assam. However, there will be no celebrations to mark the occasion. A press conference will be held as the only official event."

Earlier, the CM also said that Assam will stop celebrating Bihu festivals from Saturday. He also issued an appeal to the Bihu committees in this regard.

"Over the past month, we have joyfully celebrated Bihu across Assam through numerous cultural events. I sincerely thank everyone for their enthusiastic participation and contributions," Sarma said, adding, "However, the time has now come to conclude this festive season. I humbly appeal that all remaining Bihu functions scheduled from 10th May onwards be kindly cancelled. Let us bring this vibrant celebration to a graceful close, with the same unity and spirit in which it was celebrated."

Notably, the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan escalated further following India's air strikes in terror hideouts in Pakistan and PoK in response to the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed.

Between late Thursday night and early Friday, Pakistan launched between 300 and 400 Turkish-origin drones targeting Indian military installations across 36 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab — ranging from Srinagar to Jaisalmer and Pathankot — according to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who addressed the media Friday evening in the national capital.

Drones were also reported over the Siachen Glacier base camp in Ladakh and the Kutch region in Gujarat — a distance of nearly 1,400 km — highlighting the extensive geographical scale of the incursion.

Colonel Qureshi stated that 50 of the drones were destroyed by air defence systems, while another 20 were neutralised through radio frequency jamming. While the majority of these drones were unarmed — possibly indicating a test of India’s defensive readiness — many were equipped with cameras, potentially transmitting live visuals back to command centres in Pakistan.

Sources revealed that Pakistan deployed Asisguard Songar drones, which, as per the manufacturer, are suited for "day/night military and security operations" and have an operational range of up to 5 km.

--IANS

tdr/uk