Indo-Pak tension: NE students studying in Punjab & Haryana moved to safer places

Agartala, May 10 (IANS) In the wake of the India-Pakistan tensions, various state governments of the northeast have moved their students studying in Punjab and Haryana to safer places, officials said on Saturday.

"In view of the prevailing situation between our nation and Pakistan, about 70 students from Meghalaya who are pursuing their studies in Punjab and Haryana have been accommodated in Meghalaya House, Delhi. We are expecting some more students who are still on their way," Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on X.

A senior Meghalaya government official said the state government has issued an advisory to parents of children studying in states bordering Pakistan to evacuate them at the earliest.

The Tripura government also on Saturday issued an advisory asking all the students hailing from the state (Tripura) studying in different states to contact the concerned official of Tripura Bhavan in New Delhi.

Emergency student help line numbers of Tripura Bhavan in New Delhi were announced, and these numbers would be available round-the-clock.

Meanwhile, a Nagaland government official also said that they are taking necessary steps for the protection of the state's students studying in bordering northern Indian states.

The influential Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has urged the state government to take urgent necessary steps to evacuate the students.

The NSF said that many students from the state have been studying in northern India, and they are facing problems due to the closure of airports in view of the conflicts.

The NSF said that besides students, many affected people are seeking assistance to return home safely.

The NSF urged the Chief Secretary to immediately establish mechanisms to ensure the safety and swift return of the students and other people of the state.

--IANS

sc/dan