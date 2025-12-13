IndiGo operates over 2,000 flights for 2nd day in a row

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) IndiGo has operated more than 2,000 flights for the second day in a row, the company said on Saturday.

This comes as the airline faced significant flight disruptions earlier this month, with thousands stranded in airports nationwide.

As per its revised schedule, scaled down in line with government directive, the airline, in a statement, said that it is “demonstrating continuous operational normalisation and stability consecutively for the last five days, IndiGo is set to operate over 2,050 flights”.

“All our 138 operational destinations are connected, and our on-time performance has been consistently normal as per IndiGo standards,” it added.

The airline has been continuously increasing its number of flights. It operated over 1,700 flights on December 8, over 1,800 on December 9, over 1,900 and 1,950 on December 10 and 11, respectively.

The airline noted it operated over 2,050 flights on December 12, with only two cancellations due to technical issues, and all affected customers were reaccommodated in alternate flights immediately.

It is expected to be more than 2,050 on December 13, the statement added.

Post the major disruption that had erupted in the domestic civil aviation industry due to operational failure of the airline, IndiGo appointed an independent aviation consultancy -- Chief Aviation Advisors LLC -- to carry out a detailed review and identify the factors that caused the issue.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said in the Lok Sabha that it would not be feasible for the government to cap airfares throughout the year in a deregulated market.

The Aviation Minister in the Lok Sabha pointed out that regulating airfares is “not a one-way solution,” as the government must consider the long-term viability of the entire aviation ecosystem, including airlines, airports, and the operational network that connects them.

--IANS

rvt/