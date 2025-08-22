Indigenously built drone to further strengthen Armed Forces, says Tripura CM

Agartala, Aug 22 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Friday that indigenously built drones would further strengthen the Armed Forces in the country.

After witnessing the demonstration of drone operation at Assam Rifles ground here, the Chief Minister said that the demonstration has further strengthened the confidence of the people of the country about the defence capabilities of India.

“Operation Sindoor has already shown the world how secure India is. In just 24 to 25 minutes, 11 terrorist camps were destroyed in Pakistan. The same technology, now introduced in Tripura, boosts our confidence further because future wars would be technology-driven, and we must remain technologically secure,” Saha told the media.

Later, the Chief Minister in a post on X said: “Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, our defence sector has been strengthened with self-reliant and cutting-edge warfare technology.”

“In particular, the use of modern drone technology has seen remarkable growth in combat situations and counter-terrorism operations. Today, at the Assam Rifles ground in Agartala, I had the privilege of attending a joint drone exercise by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, where I encouraged the jawans and officers and witnessed an impressive display of advanced warfare tactics and drone manoeuvres,” said Saha, who also holds the home portfolio.

He said that the successful demonstration has proven Tripura’s preparedness and further enhanced public confidence. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag and senior Army and Assam Rifles officers.

Army officials also briefed the Chief Minister on the operational details of the drones and anti-drone systems during the event, which included a live demonstration of drone attacks and countermeasures.

A large number of school students also witnessed the impressive demonstration of drone and anti-drone technology at the Assam Rifles ground. The exercise, jointly organised by the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles, aimed to showcase the forces’ preparedness, particularly in view of the evolving situation.

Alongside drone operations, the forces also showcased anti-drone systems designed to neutralise enemy drones, an emerging necessity in modern warfare.

Students who attended the event expressed their excitement, noting that the live demonstrations not only strengthened their trust in the armed forces but also inspired them to consider serving the nation in future.

Meanwhile, in line with its commitment to nation-building and youth engagement, Assam Rifles conducted an educational session on ‘Operation Sindoor’ at Assam Rifles High School at Teliamura in Khowai district on Thursday. A defence spokesman said that the session was attended by the school Principal, teachers and 220 students, who were briefed on the significance of Operation Sindoor. The lecture highlighted the professionalism, preparedness and commitment of the Indian Defence Forces in safeguarding national security.

Students were also made aware of the challenges of modern warfare and the critical role of air defence in protecting the nation’s sovereignty. The spokesman said that the initiative was aimed at motivating young minds to imbibe qualities of discipline, leadership and resilience.

Students were encouraged to draw inspiration from the courage and dedication of soldiers and to channel these values into their academic pursuits and future careers. Such initiatives reflect Assam Rifles’ continuous efforts to instil patriotism, responsibility and a spirit of service among the youth, thereby nurturing a strong and aware future generation, the spokesman stated.

