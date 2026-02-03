India–US trade deal milestone; space growth to boost India’s global rise: Experts

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The recently concluded India–US trade deal is being seen as a major boost for India across sectors, with experts on Tuesday described it as a significant milestone in the country’s growth journey.

Former BrahMos Aerospace chief and senior scientist Dr A. Sivathanu Pillai said India is steadily moving towards becoming a major defence and economic power.

He credited this progress to the country’s indigenous hypersonic technology and the rapid expansion of its space sector.

Speaking to the media in Coimbatore, Dr Pillai said India is now looking beyond conventional missile systems and working on an advanced version of BrahMos, often referred to as “Super BrahMos”.

Dr Pillai added that after supplying BrahMos missiles to the Philippines, several other countries have shown interest in acquiring the system.

He said demand has increased further following the missile’s reported success in “Operation Sindhura”.

On the economic front, Dr Pillai said India is currently the world’s fourth-largest economy and could soon surpass Germany to become the third largest.

Speaking about the Gaganyaan mission, he said India will first launch unmanned missions, including one carrying a humanoid robot, to test safety and re-entry systems before sending trained astronauts into space.

He also highlighted the growth of India’s private space ecosystem, noting that around 400 space startups, including Agnikul and Skyroot, are now active in the country.

These startups, he said, are not competitors to ISRO but partners helping to meet the rising demand for satellites and launch vehicles.

Dr Pillai recalled his 40-year association with former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and said India continues to move forward on the path envisioned by him to become a developed nation.

Meanwhile, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Director General Chandrajit Banerjee also welcomed the India–US trade agreement.

He said the deal would benefit people, businesses and job creation in both countries.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic policies, Banerjee said India’s policy framework has become a global example.

He added that the confidence shown by the US President in India would further strengthen bilateral ties.

--IANS

pk