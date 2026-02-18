India’s strength in AI will come from connected ecosystems: Atal Innovation Mission’s Deepak Bagla

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) India’s strength in AI will not come from isolated breakthroughs, but from connected ecosystems, NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission, Director Deepak Bagla said on Wednesday.

At Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), "we are building bridges between startups and mentors, innovators and investors, policy and practice", he added.

"When these connections come together with purpose, AI stops being a tool and becomes a national movement. That is how India will not just use AI, but lead the world with it to deliver PM Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047," Bagla said during the ‘AI Impact Summit 2026’.

Atal Innovation Mission has played a significant role at the Summit, highlighting how India’s artificial intelligence journey is being shaped simultaneously at the grassroots and policy levels.

The ‘AI Tinkerpreneur Showcase’ had 50 student teams from Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) across the country, who presented AI-driven innovations addressing real-world challenges in healthcare, agriculture, climate resilience, accessibility, education, and public service delivery.

AI Tinkerpreneur, a flagship initiative of AIM implemented in collaboration with Intel, is designed to strengthen AI competencies, creativity, and entrepreneurial thinking among school students.

It witnessed participation from over 12,000 student teams from across India, according to a NITI Aayog statement.

Following a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process, the top 50 teams were selected from across the length and breadth of the country to present their innovations at the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’.

Another special highlight of the Summit was the ‘AI by HER’ segment, where girl innovators from ATLs shared their journeys of building AI solutions, overcoming barriers, and emerging as confident contributors to India’s AI ecosystem.

According to the official statement, the participation of Atal Tinkering Labs at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 reflects the strong alignment between grassroots innovation and India’s broader AI vision, demonstrating how young innovators from classrooms across the country are actively contributing to the nation’s innovation and entrepreneurship journey.

