India's spiritual, cultural heritage fostering brotherhood and friendship across globe: Assam Governor

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 27 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya said that India is working relentlessly for global harmony and using its spiritual values and cultural heritage to foster universal brotherhood and friendship among different nations of the world.

Attending the 4th National Sanatan Conference, organized by Brahmarashtra Ekam Vishwa Mahasangh at Hiteshwar Saikia Auditorium in Guwahati on Saturday, Acharya said that India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working unrelentingly to strengthen the edifice of a vibrant and participatory democracy, with the help of empowered and inspired people to forge inclusive and sustainable development, a release stated.

"By doing this, India has aspired to create a world order based on the tenets of friendship," the Assam Governor said. "India's rich heritage and culture are deeply rooted in Sanatan values."

Referring to the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which regards the world as one family, the Governor said that India has been increasingly using this philosophy as its guiding principle to foster unity.

He also said that the institutions and the people across the country should embrace and promote spiritual and cultural values to expedite India's emergence as one of the global leaders.

On the occasion, Acharya expressed his gratitude to Brahmarashtra Ekam Vishwa Mahasangh for organizing the national Sanatan conference, which according to the Governor would help propagate the inherent values of the nation and strengthen its philosophical and cultural foundations, as per the release.

The Assam Governor further said that throughout the country's journey towards professing its valued philosophy, several enlightened individuals have emerged, whose wisdom and teachings profoundly enriched and glorified the cultural legacy of the country.

"Their lives serve as a beacon of inspiration for everybody, reminding the countrymen to follow their path and dedicate ourselves selflessly to the progress of the nation," the Governor said.

Governor Acharya also reiterated that global harmony has always been India's aspiration as the country will continue working towards spreading human values and working as a deterrent against bigotry to strengthen the foundation of peace and progress, the release added.

He exuded confidence that the late Indian values and culture are gaining significant recognition and appreciation on the international stage as the celebrations of International Day of Yoga stand as a testament to India's growing global acceptance. (ANI)

