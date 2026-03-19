India’s focus on innovation, affordability and global collaboration in power sector: Manohar Lal Khattar

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said India’s power sector is now focused on innovation, affordability and global collaboration.

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Speaking at the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 here, he highlighted India’s rapid transformation in the energy space.

“The country has already achieved its target of 50 per cent cumulative non-fossil fuel-based electricity capacity well ahead of schedule,” he said.

He also pointed to major government initiatives such as the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and the SHANTI Act 2025, which have helped accelerate the clean energy transition.

“India has moved from being a power-deficit nation to a power-surplus one, with strong growth in renewable energy,” the minister noted.

“Solar capacity has increased sharply from 2.8 GW to over 143 GW in recent years,” he said.

He added that the country is preparing to meet rising electricity demand, including peak demand of 270 GW and beyond, after successfully handling 250 GW in 2024-25.

Khattar also underlined that India’s power sector is set to attract massive investments of around Rs 200 lakh crore over the next two decades.

“The country is working on expanding transmission infrastructure, cross-border energy connectivity and even undersea transmission networks, with a long-term vision of becoming a global exporter of affordable energy,” he stated.

The four-day global conference-cum-exhibition, being held at Yashobhoomi, has brought together policymakers, industry leaders and experts from across the world to discuss the future of the power sector.

Calling the summit a “Conference of Light”, the minister said it reflects India’s commitment to leading the global energy transition.

He stressed that energy will play a key role in India’s journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also addressed the gathering and said that while thermal power will continue to remain important, renewable energy is the only sustainable path for the future.

He emphasised the need for a balanced transition supported by scale, speed and skill.

--IANS

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