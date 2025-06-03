India’s first Vande Bharat maintenance depot to come up in Jodhpur

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) In a significant development for the Indian Railways, the country’s first exclusive Vande Bharat maintenance depot is currently under construction in the Jodhpur division of Rajasthan.

This state-of-the-art facility is being built in the Bhagat Ki Kothi area and is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Anurag Tripathi, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Jodhpur, shared details of the project, highlighting its national importance and unique features.

“For the people of Jodhpur, it is a matter of joy that the first Vande Bharat maintenance depot is being built in Jodhpur. This work will be completed by the end of this year,” Tripathi told IANS.

He further added, “This depot, which is being built at Rs 167 crore, will be modern. There will be modern facilities. All the facilities for the maintenance of the trains will be developed in a modern way.”

The depot, which will span an area of approximately 600 metres, will feature three pit lines, enabling the simultaneous maintenance of three Vande Bharat trains. “It is unique in itself, and Vande Bharat trains from across the country will come here for maintenance,” Tripathi emphasised.

Vande Bharat is India’s first semi-high-speed train, and its numbers are steadily increasing. However, the absence of dedicated depots has so far meant that these trains are being maintained using the existing pit lines at traditional depots. The upcoming facility in Jodhpur is one of only four exclusive Vande Bharat depots planned across India.

Beyond just the maintenance depot, Tripathi revealed additional projects are in the pipeline for the region. “Not only the Vande Bharat depot, but another project worth Rs 200 crore will be there for the Jodhpur division. We will build a workshop related to Vande Bharat. We will also build a training centre. That work has not yet started. We will take out the tender and start the work,” he added.

Regarding staffing needs for the new depot and workshop, Tripathi confirmed that recruitment would be conducted as per the Railway Recruitment Board’s policies.

“When a new establishment, depot, or workshop is built, there will naturally be requirements for new staff. The Railways has their recruitment system in place to hire new candidates,” he explained.

The workshop and training centre will be located close to the main depot, ensuring operational efficiency and staff upskilling.

