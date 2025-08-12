India’s first drone-based cloud seeding launched in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 12 (IANS) State Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Tuesday launched a pioneering cloud seeding experiment at the Jamwaramgarh Dam area to revive Ramgarh Lake and tackle the region’s water crisis.

The initiative, using AI-powered drone technology, marks India’s first drone-based cloud seeding project.

A large crowd gathered to witness the artificial rain demonstration - a blend of science, modern technology, and artificial intelligence. However, the unexpected rush caused network disruptions, forcing the drone into auto-landing mode.

Officials said that during the next attempt, crowd control measures and multi-network jammers will be deployed to prevent GPS signal loss.

The project, led by a team of scientists in Jaipur, will run as a 60-day pilot mission using the AI platform ‘Hydro Trace,’ which identifies optimal clouds for seeding through real-time data, satellite imagery, and sensor networks.

Drones release safe agents such as sodium chloride into targeted clouds, encouraging moisture particles to merge into raindrops.

Meena stressed that the mission’s immediate goal is to trigger rainfall, while its long-term benefits include increasing lake water levels, recharging groundwater, improving crop yields, and restoring the ecosystem.

“This technology is safe, meets international standards, and uses agents in minimal quantities that are harmless to humans, animals, and crops,” he said.

“If successful, this model can be extended to other drought-hit regions of the state and country.”

Environmental impact studies will also be conducted alongside the project. The minister expressed confidence that the initiative would provide sustainable water solutions for farmers and significantly reduce the effects of drought in the region.

