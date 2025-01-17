India's First 4-Wheel Drive Dash (Autocross) Event Marks Milestone for Grassroots Motorsport Development

Pune: Motorsport Access, a Mumbai-based organization for developing the motorsport ecosystem, successfully conducted India's first-ever 4-Wheel Drive Dash (Autocross) event in the grassroots category under the aegis of the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of India (FMSCI) India Development Program (IDP). Held at the Institute of Driver Training & Research (IDTR) in Pune, the event marked a significant milestone in making motorsport accessible to beginners across the country, as per a press release from the FMSCI president.

The Grassroots Drive Dash event saw enthusiastic participation from novice motorsport aspirants, all experiencing the thrill of motorsport for the first time. Grassroots events under the IDP are exclusively designed for individuals with no prior participation in competitive motorsport, providing a platform for beginners to engage with the sport in a safe and encouraging environment. The IDP is a flagship grassroots development program conceptualized by FMSCI, the National Sports Federation for Motorsport in India. The program aims to introduce motorsport to a wider audience and nurture the next generation of talent by providing accessible entry points into the sport.

The Chief Guest for the event, Mr. Arindam Ghosh, President of FMSCI, gave away the prizes and emphasized the importance of grassroots initiatives for the future of motorsport in India.

Vir Raina, Chairman of the Grassroot Commission for FMSCI, said as quoted by a release from the FMSCI president, "It is great to see the IDP program kick-off. Just like any sport, grassroots development is crucial for motorsport in India. We, at FMSCI, see grassroots events as a key avenue for new aspirants to experience motorsport and, in turn, grow the community of license holders and active participants."

Ativ Shah, Founder and Managing Director of Motorsport Access, shared his excitement about the event, stating, "We are delighted to conduct India's first 4-Wheel Drive Dash (Autocross) grassroots event under the aegis of FMSCI's IDP program. This program is a fantastic initiative to promote and develop motorsport in India, especially at the grassroots level. We aim to provide a platform for beginners to experience motorsport in a fun and safe environment. Motorsport Access is committed to bringing together all stakeholders to develop motorsport in India as both a sport and a business opportunity. We look forward to collaborating with FMSCI to build a strong grassroots foundation for motorsport across the country."

Motorsport Access with FMSCI, planned to organize similar grassroots events in various cities, bringing motorsport to the masses and inspiring more individuals to join the motorsport community. (ANI)