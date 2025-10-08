India’s efforts towards wildlife conservation took rapid strides in past decade: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the milestones achieved in the preservation of the country’s wildlife species and also restoration of their habitats in the past decade, and added that this will serve as a blueprint for the world.

Praising the efforts of the Environment and Forest Ministry towards wildlife conservation, PM Modi said that the slew of initiatives has yielded significant results in the past ten years.

PM Modi took to X to share an immersive article penned by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, in which the latter explains and sheds light on a host of steps undertaken by the government to preserve the species on the verge of extinction, reflecting India’s strong commitment to environmental sustainability.

Sharing the article, PM Modi wrote, “He highlights initiatives such as the Amrit Kaal Ka Tiger Vision (Tiger@2047), Project Snow Leopard, Project Cheetah, and Project Dolphin, which provide hope and optimism for wildlife conservation.”

The article on wildlife conservation comes in the backdrop of Wildlife Week 2025, which comes to a close today.

The Minister, noting the country’s stupendous success in the resurgence of iconic species, writes that India is the first country to prepare a checklist of its 102,718 species of fauna in 10 biogeographic zones of the country.

“The number of tigers has increased by over 30 per cent in the last decade. With 3,682 tigers, India is now home to 70 per cent of the global tiger population,” he added.

Notably, the Wildlife Week 2025 was organized by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, along with Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA), and Forest Research Institute (FRI).

Presiding over the celebrations, the Environment Minister also urged all stakeholders to strengthen partnerships for conservation and emphasized that “Wildlife protection is not just a duty, but a shared responsibility for ensuring co-existence and harmony between nature and people”.

